What are the lyrics to Jungkook’s ‘Seven?’

The debut solo single “Seven” by the beloved BTS member Jungkook debuted at #1 on the Billboard HOT 100 Chart and Global 200 weekly chart, overthrowing Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.” After the song’s release on July 14, Jungkook became the first K-pop artist to reach number one on the U.S. Spotify chart with almost 16 million opening-day streams. It also marked the biggest debut in 2023 so far.
The romantic U.K. garage pop song featuring the American rapper Latto has the pair’s first #1 on the Billboard charts. It has also set a new record as the highest-debuting single by a solo Korean artist in history after debuting at #3 on U.K. Singles Chart.
On its first day in the U.S., “Seven” sold more than 34,000 digital copies and garnered 5.11 million on-demand streams, according to Billboard’s music data provider Luminate. The song is written by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas, and is lyrically a romantic serenade about wanting to spend every moment of every day with one’s lover.
Jungkook’s “Seven” (feat. Latto) official music video and lyrics
The official music video for “Seven” features South Korean actress Han So-hee as Jungkook’s lover and documents Jungkook’s various comical efforts to earn the affection of his love interest over the course of a week from Monday to Sunday, frequently to Han’s chagrin. Here are the lyrics to this energising summer song:
Weight of the world on your shoulders
I kiss your waist and ease your mind
I must be favored to know ya
I take my hands and trace your lines
It’s the way that we can ride
It’s the way that we can ride
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that’s why night after night
I’ll be lovin’ you right
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night after night
I’ll be lovin’ you right
Seven days a week
You love when I jump right in
All of me I’m offering
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
Wind it back I’ll take it slow
Leave you with that afterglow
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
It’s the way that we can ride
It’s the way that we can ride
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that’s why night after night
I’ll be lovin’ you right
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night after night
I’ll be lovin’ you right
Seven days a week
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night after night
I’ll be lovin’ you right
Seven days a week
Tightly take control
Tightly take his soul
Take your phone and put it in the camera roll
Leave them clothes at the door
What you waiting for, better come and hit ya goals
He jump in it both feet
Going to the sun-up, we ain’t getting no sleep
Seven days a week, seven different sheets, seven different angles
I can be your fantasy
Open up say ahhh
Come here baby let me swallow your pride
What you on I can match your vibe
Hit me up and I’mma cha cha slide
You make Mondays feel like weekends
I make him never think about cheatin’
Got you skipping work and meetings, let’s sleep in
Seven days a week
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night after night
I’ll be lovin’ you right
Seven days a week
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday
Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday
Seven days a week
Every hour every minute every second
You know night after night
I’ll be lovin’ you right
Seven days a week
You can listen to “Seven” on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. Additionally, you can order the CD of ‘Seven” from the official US BTS Music Store.