What are the lyrics to Jungkook’s ‘Seven?’

The debut solo single “Seven” by the beloved BTS member Jungkook debuted at #1 on the Billboard HOT 100 Chart and Global 200 weekly chart, overthrowing Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.” After the song’s release on July 14, Jungkook became the first K-pop artist to reach number one on the U.S. Spotify chart with almost 16 million opening-day streams. It also marked the biggest debut in 2023 so far.

The romantic U.K. garage pop song featuring the American rapper Latto has the pair’s first #1 on the Billboard charts. It has also set a new record as the highest-debuting single by a solo Korean artist in history after debuting at #3 on U.K. Singles Chart.

On its first day in the U.S., “Seven” sold more than 34,000 digital copies and garnered 5.11 million on-demand streams, according to Billboard’s music data provider Luminate. The song is written by Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Jon Bellion, Latto, and Theron Makiel Thomas, and is lyrically a romantic serenade about wanting to spend every moment of every day with one’s lover.

Jungkook’s “Seven” (feat. Latto) official music video and lyrics

The official music video for “Seven” features South Korean actress Han So-hee as Jungkook’s lover and documents Jungkook’s various comical efforts to earn the affection of his love interest over the course of a week from Monday to Sunday, frequently to Han’s chagrin. Here are the lyrics to this energising summer song:

Weight of the world on your shoulders

I kiss your waist and ease your mind

I must be favored to know ya

I take my hands and trace your lines

It’s the way that we can ride

It’s the way that we can ride

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that’s why night after night

I’ll be lovin’ you right

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be lovin’ you right

Seven days a week

You love when I jump right in

All of me I’m offering

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is

Wind it back I’ll take it slow

Leave you with that afterglow

Show you what devotion is

Deeper than the ocean is

It’s the way that we can ride

It’s the way that we can ride

Think I met you in another life

So break me off another time

You wrap around me and you give me life

And that’s why night after night

I’ll be lovin’ you right

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be lovin’ you right

Seven days a week

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be lovin’ you right

Seven days a week

Tightly take control

Tightly take his soul

Take your phone and put it in the camera roll

Leave them clothes at the door

What you waiting for, better come and hit ya goals

He jump in it both feet

Going to the sun-up, we ain’t getting no sleep

Seven days a week, seven different sheets, seven different angles

I can be your fantasy

Open up say ahhh

Come here baby let me swallow your pride

What you on I can match your vibe

Hit me up and I’mma cha cha slide

You make Mondays feel like weekends

I make him never think about cheatin’

Got you skipping work and meetings, let’s sleep in

Seven days a week

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be lovin’ you right

Seven days a week

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday

Seven days a week

Every hour every minute every second

You know night after night

I’ll be lovin’ you right

Seven days a week

You can listen to “Seven” on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. Additionally, you can order the CD of ‘Seven” from the official US BTS Music Store.