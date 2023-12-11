Now that every member of BTS has officially enlisted, here are all their ‘Chapter 2’ solo releases so far, ranked

When BTS announced they were taking a break from releasing music as a group in the summer of 2022, the Army was understandably distraught. However, the quality of music that has come from the members’ solo releases has most definitely helped mend the wounds.

It was eventually revealed that the band would gradually leave the spotlight to complete South Korea’s mandatory military service. Soon, each release took on a much deeper meaning — a “see you soon” gift before almost two years of zero public appearances.

Jin kicked things off with his October 2022 release “The Astronaut,” just days after it was announced he’d be the first to enlist. Although the 31-year-old and oldest member of BTS was the only one who didn’t put out a full body of work, fans suspect his debut solo album could be coming in the months between his discharge in June 2024 and the return of the last members to enlist. While j-hope and SUGA’s conscriptions are well underway, RM, Jungkook, V, and Jimin, who joined military ranks in Dec. 2023, will only return in the summer of 2025.

The silver lining of BTS’ enlistment

Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances and the forceful interruption of a band at its prime, Chapter 2 has been somewhat of a blessing in disguise. Not only has each BTS member grown into their own, but they have also been honing in on their unique sound and artistic identity. If there ever had been any doubts that BTS is made up of seven music juggernauts, the last year and a half has put them all to rest.

From three wildly different rap albums to four staggeringly diverse pop projects, in different genres and under different formats and promotional roll-outs, Jin, j-hope, RM, Jimin, Suga, V, and Jungkook are at their very best. If BTS was the biggest thing in music when they hit the pause button, it’s impossible to predict just how far they’ll go when they hit play again.

7. “The Astronaut” – Jin

As a single, it’d be impossible for “The Astronaut” to compete with any of the remaining items on this list. Still, this optimistic, wistful pop-rock track is a perfectly produced and composed love letter from Jin to his fans. Co-written by the BTS singer and Coldplay, “The Astronaut” is simultaneously reminiscent of the latter’s Music of the Spheres album as it is a step forward in Jin’s solo work, meshing hints of his signature power ballads like “Moon” and “Epiphany,” with a bolder and more ambitious production and concept. The future looks bright for the senior member of BTS.

6. Golden – Jungkook

While “Standing Next to You” is a certified banger and easily one of the best songs out of Chapter 2, Golden as an album is arguably forgettable and generic. Its confusing combination of pop subgenres, lack of a clear vision, and imitation of pop stars of the past come across as a stepping stone in Jungkook’s journey to discovering who he wants to be as a solo artist.

Watch any performance from the youngest member of BTS and you will see he is overflowing with talent, a ridiculously cool dancer, and a pristine vocalist, but listen to Golden on its own and that might not be what comes across (at least not as much as it should). The album doesn’t do Jungkook justice, but it is still a solid debut that performed wonderfully in the charts.

5. Face – Jimin

Like Jungkook, Jimin’s identity as a solo artist was a bit of a mystery ahead of the release of his debut body of work Face. Although disappointingly short, this four-song-long album is sonically concise and rigorously produced, with surprises at every turn.

From the “ON”-inspired rebellious anthem quality of “Set Me Free Pt. 2” and the hip-hop intensity of “Face-off” to the pensive sultriness of “Like Crazy” and the smooth R&B of “Alone,” Jimin, who contributed to the songwriting on every track, seems to have found his brand. It just so happens to fit his tone and artistry perfectly, making the most of his unique vocal range all while providing the perfect soundtrack to explore his street and contemporary dancing expertise on stage.

4. D-Day – SUGA

It’s fitting that Suga chose to frame D-Day as the third chapter in a trilogy of albums, following 2016’s Agust D and 2020’s D-2. It shares a lot of the same production and themes as its two predecessors — a style that has become a trademark for the artist — and as a result, lacks originality or any significant element of surprise. Regardless, what worked then, still works now, and D-Day ultimately earns its spot on the fringes of the podium thanks to Agust D’s undeniable mastery of his craft.

“Snooze” (featuring Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung of the Rose), “Amygdala”, and “Haegeum” are arguably some of the best music Agust D has ever written or produced, displaying his complete proficiency in the genre. The musician has perfected the combination of a heavy hip-hop soundscape with either rock, classical, or traditional elements, coupled with the usual hard-hitting, vulnerable, and interventive nature of his lyrics.

3. Layover – V

Throughout his time in BTS, V has always been a bit of a wild card. As unpredictable as he is talented, Kim Taehyung could have gone several different ways for his solo debut, but the result fit him like a glove. A self-described jazz and soul fan, the 27-year-old delivered the perfect modern twist on his favorite genres, opting for a slow, atmospheric, introspective, groovy, and mellow combination of songs.

Undeniably in his element, V extended the experience of his inaugural record with stripped-down acoustic performances surrounded by a cast of talented musicians which allowed the singer to loosen up and deliver some of his best vocals to date. With most of the writing and producing credited to the duo freekind., and frequent New Jeans collaborator FRNK, It’s hard to pick a stand-out track from an album as solid and refreshing as Layover.

2. Jack In The Box – j-hope

Whether on stage or in the studio, j-hope is a force to be reckoned with. Thinking outside the box comes naturally to him so Jack in The Box, the children’s toy that jumps out from a chest when you turn its crank, could not be a better representation of this moment in the rapper and dancer’s career. His sophomore album is a complete departure from 2018’s Hope World, with the artist emerging as a much darker, twisted version of his artistic persona, expressing a type of anger and urgency in his music and accompanying visuals that was completely antithetical to the person he has shown to be in his private life.

Jack in The Box was named the 9th best album of 2022 by Rolling Stone and for good reason. j-hope’s songwriting is impressively innovative, combining elements of 90s hip-hop with grunge and emo rock, and his delivery both in the studio and live (such as his Lollapalooza concert) felt deeply personal and guttural.

1. Indigo – RM

As the main songwriter in the band for over a decade, it’s undeniable that RM brings a different level of craft to his music. At 28, RM was able to produce a masterful reflection of the turbulence of your 20s, the questions whose answers we desperately seek, and the alternating quiet and loud realizations that eventually materialize. Indigo is as much about the artist’s journey as it is about the listener’s. It’s a truly transformative body of music that doesn’t just prioritize introspection, but also the freedom to live proudly in your skin, to accept uncertainty, and to challenge yourself artistically.

Thematically, Indigo is arguably the richest among BTS’ solo releases, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering RM’s widely recognized poetic capabilities. As for its sound, it is simultaneously experimental and personality-driven — each song feels fiercely different, while always belonging to the same core identity. It’s Kim Namjoon at his most mature, enlightened, and secure, but also at his most open, vulnerable, and free.