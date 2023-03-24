What is the secret song in Jimin’s ‘FACE’ album and does Jungkook sing on it? Jimin’s ‘Letter,’ explained

Jimin is the latest BTS member to release a solo project since the band began its hiatus, with a studio album titled FACE. This is not the first time we see Jimin venture onto solo activities, considering he has released a few songs and collaborated on tracks with other artists in the past. Most recently, the singer featured on the single “Vibe,” alongside BIGBANG’s Taeyang, which marked the beginning of a new era for Jimin as an artist.

The member’s debut album was announced back in February, and its track list soon followed, indicating that FACE would be made up of six songs. As soon as it hit the shelves, though, fans were quick to notice the album had more to it than previously thought. As it turns out, Jimin decided to include a seventh track, “Letter,” in the physical copies of FACE — a surprise listeners welcomed with open arms, of course.

“Letter” is hidden inside track six — “Like Crazy (English Version)” — and starts playing after a moment of complete silence, at exactly six minutes and 13 seconds into the song. If you thought the surprises were over, though, think again.

Does Jungkook sing in FACE?

jungkook's background vocals in the hidden track "letter" in jimin's album

Despite them being in the same band for a decade, fans are still moved whenever two BTS members collaborate on individual projects. While RM is credited on Jimin’s new album as a songwriter, it’s Jungkook’s participation that is sending the fandom into hysterics. The youngest member of BTS is widely known for his smooth vocal performances, and this time, his golden pipes were put to use for the background vocals in “Letter.”

The participation of another BTS member on the song, along with the fact that it’s a hidden track, seems to support the fans’ theory that “Letter” is a love declaration to ARMY and the group. Needless to say, listeners are feeling incredibly touched by this turn of events.