Why is BTS’ RM being accused of Islamophobia? Explained

At some point or another, controversy is bound to surround the BTS members. After all, we’re discussing undeniably the most popular group in the world right now. Given their enormous fanbase, it’s not surprising that certain matters receive less leniency than others, and unsurprisingly, this backlash extends to some less-than-friendly territories, as the group’s popularity also attracts a significant amount of criticism.

From smoking a cigarette to drinking alcohol, BTS members have faced scrutiny for participating in activities that nearly every adult has engaged in. Regrettably, it seems that some supposed fans don’t see eye to eye on these matters. Apparently, their favorite idols aren’t allowed to live their lives or have partners without it turning into a spectacle. The latest ‘scandal’ involved the group’s leader, RM, also known by his full name, Kim Namjoon. From deleting Instagram stories to alleged accusations of islamophobia, here’s a rundown of everything unfolding in the contentious realm of ARMY.

Why is RM being accused of Islamophobia?

One of the oddest accusations a BTS member has faced revolves around RM and the ongoing issue surrounding his Instagram stories. After the rapper deleted numerous posts on Instagram — a topic that was already being discussed on its own, for some reason — everything the musician did afterward came under immediate microscopic scrutiny. When the frontman of BTS chose to share a song he had been listening to, as he often does, it seemed that all chaos broke loose.

And what was the song that triggered this backlash? It was none other than Frank Ocean‘s “Bad Religion.” According to some fans, the mere fact that RM chose to listen to this song was reason enough to label him as Islamophobic and demand an apology. If you’re unfamiliar with Ocean’s song, it contains lyrics that several Muslim listeners have found inappropriate due to the inclusion of the name of Allah in its lyrics, particularly in a less-than-positive context.

“And you say, ‘Allahu akbar’ / I told him, ‘Don’t curse me’/ Bo Bo, you need prayer / I guess it couldn’t hurt me / If it brings me to my knees, it’s a bad religion.”

As it appears, censorship is back, this time in the form of music. Instant backlash followed by a wave of demands for RM to issue an apology spread like wildfire on Twitter/X, with the hashtag “NAMJOON_APOLOGIZE_TO_MUSLIMS” quickly becoming a trending topic on the platform. This is yet another example showing every member has faced hateful comments at one point or another, often for the most trivial reasons.

The group has previously received criticism for producing English songs, consuming alcohol during live streams, and even for the clothes they wear. In general, it’s a well-known fact that both K-pop and BTS fans are fiercely protective of their favorite artists. However, the group’s infantilization has also been a topic of discussion for many years now. Criticizing a 28-year-old man for his choice of music is yet another example of this evident sense of entitlement from fans who believe that the artists owe them something, and that includes listening to music that fans deem appropriate.

In the end, this will not be the first or last time a BTS member will be criticized for simply living their life. After all, the mere fact that they’ve admitted to having dated in the past was the very subject of scrutiny. Make it make sense. For now, we can only hope this nonsensical criticism will subside, and that the rapper will hopefully turn the other cheek.