Members of BTS‘ Army are rallying together to protect vocalist Jungkook as he moves forward with a promising solo career. On July 26, a source from SBS’s Inkigayo confirmed that Jungkook will be starring in the July 30 broadcast of the weekly music show Inkigayo for the first-ever live performance of his debut solo single “Seven” in Korea.

Before this, Jungkook released three solo songs as part of BTS’ discography — “Begin” in 2016, “Euphoria” in 2018, and “My Time” in 2020. It was back in June 2013 that Jungkook made his debut as a member of BTS with the release of the single “2 Cool 4 Skool.” Since then, he’s become one of K-Pop’s biggest stars.

But international fame doesn’t come without its fair share of danger. As several Twitter (now known as ‘X’) users have pointed out, and are vehemently trying to make BigHit Music see, a well-known Jungkook sasaeng (an obsessive fan who harasses their idols), is planning to attend the live filming of the singer’s Inkigayo performance, despite being apparently blacklisted.

In order to save Jungkook from the alleged stalker, Army members are campaigning to have the nameless sasaeng placed firmly on BigHit and Inkigayo‘s radars, should they attempt to buy a ticket, which seems to be the common concern. To spread awareness, fans are copying and pasting the content of a chain tweet (can we even call them that anymore?) and tagging BigHit and Hybe, BTS’ representatives.

Hi @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit a well known Jungkook sasaeng is going to attend his inkigayo performance, please look into the ticketing and don't let them enter the show. They are supposed to be blacklisted. pic.twitter.com/FJuWhm2kSJ — Aby Vega (@AbyVega13) July 29, 2023

Hey! @BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit a well known Jungkook sasaeng is going to attend his inkigayo performance, please look into the ticketing and don't let them enter the show.

They are supposed to be blacklisted ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/uyxC2Pbefc — SunMoon⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ💜 Semi ia (@guk_min_jikook) July 29, 2023

According to many threads, @headliner_jk — who seems to be the sasaeng in question — has made repeated physical threats against Jungkook and has been stalking him persistently since the singer was 16. He is now 25.

As of yet, neither Jungkook nor any affiliated parties at BigHit or Hybe have addressed the looming threat, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the story and update this article with any further developments.