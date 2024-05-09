Metro Boomin’s age in 2011, confirmed: explaining the ‘MetroGroomin’ hashtag

The rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has cemented itself as one of the most iconic in modern rap history. While there have been a couple players involved so far, Metro Boomin stands as the only non-verbal participant in the feud.

Kendrick Lamar’s recently taken several jabs at Drake, with the most damning being allegations that the Toronto rapper is involved with underage girls. Now, in the heat of it all, some questionable tweets from Metro Boomin have since surfaced, which has raised more than a few eyebrows. Social media has since invented the hashtag “#MetroGroomin.” Not a good look.

The Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef

The animosity started when Kendrick delivered an electric verse on Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” which also featured Future. On the track, K-Dot unleashed a barrage of shots at some of his peers, including Drake. Despite being at the start of the beef, Metro Boomin was silent for the majority of it. Drake took shots at the producer on both “Push Ups” and “Family Matters” and Metro finally responded with a slew of tweets of his own, as well as a beat titled “BBL Drizzy.” He released “BBL Drizzy” alongside a challenge for people to use the beat with the winners getting a free beat from him.

However, the “BBL Drizzy” challenge was undercut by some social media sleuths unearthing some of Metro’s suspicious tweets from over a decade ago, leading to heavy accusations against the producer. So, here’s everything you need to know about Metro Boomin’s age in 2011 and the Metro Groomin allegations.

What is the #MetroGroomin hashtag?

Following the popularity of the “BBL Drizzy” beat challenge, some Drake fans unearthed some old tweets from Metro Boomin that didn’t exactly paint the producer in a good light. The tweets were posted between 2011 and 2014 and showed Metro tweeting things such as “she might be young but she ready,” and many other questionable takes on his sexual activities with young women. In a few of them, he defended himself with the hashtag “not a pedo.” Unsurprisingly, many have pointed out the irony in this, especially since it’s currently a hot topic that Drake allegedly likes his women a bit too young.

The X user @certifiedjared posted a song by another user, @404mali_, with a screenshot of one of Metro’s old tweets, sparking other fans to turn the tables and make their own beats to counter “BBL Drizzy.”

How old was Metro Boomin in 2011?

#MetroGroomin post deleted in real time pic.twitter.com/sjGc5XYG6R — hours in silence stan account (@imthrowinghands) May 7, 2024

Metro Boomin, born Leland Wayne, was born in 1993 and is 30 years old. The tweets in question were posted from 2011 to 2014. Therefore, Metro was around 17 to 20 years old. In one of his tweets, Metro pointed out that he “can’t be a pedophile at 15” and many X users were quick to point out that he wasn’t 15 when those tweets were made. Regardless of his age though, these tweets are very concerning to see from a young man, no matter the age. The tweets also bring the topic of consent into play, as well as the sexualization of girls by men at an early age.

In the same vein, many users have pointed out that Metro was a teenager, and are awarding him the benefit of the doubt for “not knowing any better.” Moreover, fans believe he has since discarded that mindset. While these actions cannot be compared to Drake’s alleged behavior as a grown man, it’s still a message that tweets like Metro’s are wrong, no matter the person’s age. Metro has since mass-deleted most of the tweets.

