Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift break up?

Love stories in Hollywood are typically showcased with some dramatization and storytelling in films and series, but when the love transfers from the screen to real-life, it’s only a matter of time until the whole world is talking about it. And while the superstar couple consisting of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have never joined forces together on the big screen (or the football field), the entire universe is still tuned in to watch every aspect and new development in their relationship.

Much like every other high-profile dynamic in Hollywood, Swift and Kelce are both individually and collectively placed under the microscope in public outings, during afterparties, and in private affairs where paparazzi ends up being present to snap a photo. As a result, questions are continuously asked about the duo’s relationship — including questions as to whether or not the relationship is a PR stunt or not, if the couple are actually in a romantic relationship, and whether they have broken up yet.

And while these questions are undoubtedly invasive and surely make the duo feel uncomfortable whenever asked, there’s simply no denying the popularity and interest in their romantic life together — which unfortunately drives an onslaught of these break-up questions.

So, have Swift and Kelce broken up?

Photos by Cooper Neill/Jason Hanna/Getty Images

At the current time of this writing, no, there’s no concrete information in the public eye right now that would suggest Swift and Kelce have decided to split. In fact, the two recently just attended a Super Bowl after-party together in the aftermath of Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Hours before, Swift left her tour in Japan early so that she could fly all the way to Las Vegas to watch Kelce perform — so that sounds like love to us.

However, while the majority of Swifties seemed excited for Swift during the early stages of her relationship with Kelce, the Tight End’s supposed meltdown during the Super Bowl in regards to a confrontation with head coach Andy Reid quickly turned a large portion of Swifties against Kelce. After the meltdown was shown on live television, Swifties became concerned with Kelce’s “aggressive” nature and temper, with the pop singer’s fans insisting that Kelce’s outburst of “toxic masculinity” will result in their breakup.

Despite these worries from Swifties, Swift herself appears head-over-heels for Kelce and genuinely happy, so it looks as though the couple show no signs of going separate ways. Rather, discussions of a possible engagement are already making the rounds.