Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are a match made in heaven in more ways than one. They have plenty in common, like being super rich, super famous, and, well… look, I’m sure there’s other stuff too. But anyways, the important thing to know is that they’re soul mates and they’re both super into each other, so much so that both Taylor and Travis are constantly flying across the world just to see each other.

Recommended Videos

Of course, we know that Swift’s own private jet has seen some pretty heavy use in the last few months as she flies from country to country on her Eras tour, along with a number of trips back to the US just to see her boyfriend. However, Kelce is also thinking about making the effort to fly out and see Taylor on the Australian leg of her tour. So the question is, how will Travis be getting there? Does he have his own jet he can take or will he have to fly on a commercial plane like a normal person.

Does Travis Kelce own a private jet?

Whilst plenty of down to earth (get it?) celebrities have no issues with flying on a normal plane Travis is not one of those people. Last night there were rumors that Taylor had sent out her own private jet to Hawaii to pick up the NFL star. Of course that doesn’t confirm that he owns a private aircraft, but it does seem like he’s getting lifts from Taylor on hers. To be fair, if my significant other had a private jet I would definitely let them come and pick me up anytime and take me anywhere.

But it turns out there’s no need as Travis does at least fly private. According to the Daily Mail he flew to Los Angeles via private aircraft to get a connecting flight to Honolulu. Although there actually aren’t a lot of details given about the plane, we think it’s very likely this was a charter flight rather than Travis’ own plane.

A private aircraft is not listed amongst Travis’s many expensive assets and you can check sites like celebrity net worth to confirm. speaking of net worth, the average cost of a used plane is about half of Kelce’s total value so he probably wouldn’t be looking to buy one just yet. Either way, at least we can add a love of flying in private jets to the things Kelce and Swift have in common. Maybe that’s how they met, they just kept passing each other in the sky flying in their planes on the way to the supermarket.