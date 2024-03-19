Does Kate Middleton have a body double? Royal conspiracists are convinced they have the proof

Royal conspiracy theorists are having so much fun getting their Charlie Day on and imagining a deep and sinister subterfuge surrounding Kate Middleton that it seems they don’t want the good times to end.

Recommended Videos

Even what appears to be actual video evidence of the Princess of Wales out and about is fueling further theories that the Palace is growing ever more brazen in its attempts to hide Kate’s disappearance from the public eye. The latest development in the Katespiracy concerns a video of Prince William and Princess Catherine shopping at a farmer’s market near Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. The video, shared by The Sun and TMZ, seems to depict the Royal couple happily chatting away as they leave the market… but many are not convinced all is as it seems.

A glimpse at the comments of TMZ’s video reveals a slew of skeptics pointing out all the red flags in this supposed Kate sighting. “That is not Kate[,] looks like a girl in her twenties[.] Kate is forty-two,” wrote one. “Three weeks ago Kate was in a car with her face all bloated, a week later she in a car with William with her face turn. Who are trying to fool? This is just ridiculous now.”

“We have seen for over 14 yrs [sic]; Kate has long torso, but her legs are shorter than this woman’s very long legs,” argued an amateur anatomy expert. “Plus, look at the way that woman walks really fast with a bounce to her steps, Kate doesn’t walk with a bit of a bounce.”

Meanwhile, over on X, variations of the following tweet can be found again and again: a comparison of the distanced and oddly blurry video (what is this? 2010?) with a zoomed-in screenshot revealing a face that definitely doesn’t belong to the Princess of Wales. Many are convinced (or at least have convinced themselves) that the Palace is now deploying a Kate body double to pop up at places in a bid to placate frenzied theorists.

Why do these big media channels want to make us believe these are kat and william?

But as we can see they are nat Kate or William..

Why?? #RoyalAnnouncement#katemiddelton #RoyalAnnouncement#KateMiddletonEXPOSED #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/53kiEEfK3V — 🇮🇳 MD_SAMEER (@SocialSameerIND) March 19, 2024

Could they be any more obvious?

If the woman on the left is Kate Middleton then the guy on the right is 19. pic.twitter.com/1f1cUQ4tQp — Chandler Bing Parody (@ChandlerBing_12) March 19, 2024

All the proof we need, surely?

Have the Royals been holding auditions?

White women with brown hair all over London on their way to audition for the role of blurry Kate Middleton of the week pic.twitter.com/Ehv9PRBw64 — Emily (@emilybernay) March 19, 2024

Of course, anyone not too far down the KateGate rabbit hole can tell that the above image is AI-enhanced and has either poorly reconstructed Kate’s face due to the blurriness of the video or has been deliberately altered to look less like her.

To all of you in my replies saying "That's not Kate!!'", using cheap AIs to distort her face, claiming that it's a double, coming up with more conspiracies, and ultimately denying what's in front of your own eyes: pic.twitter.com/xJDOUKrofy — The Royal Rogue (@the_royal_rogue) March 19, 2024

Besides, maybe we should be paying less attention to Kate’s face and more to her hands. Some think it’s reprehensible that Will is making his wife, who just had major abdominal surgery a few weeks ago, carry her own shopping bags.

I don’t know if this is Kate Middleton or not, but if so, her husband, a whole ass Prince is ungentlemanly by making his wife carry a bag. The same wife who is recovering from serious abdominal surgery 😠 #WhereIsKate pic.twitter.com/PSdFJgY7AM — please dont be hysterical 🦺 (@xelocin) March 19, 2024

But wait, there’s still another twist in the tale. TMZ got a first-hand account of the incident from the man who supplied the video, Nelson Silva. “Kate looked happy and relaxed,” Silva told TMZ. “They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved, like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural.”

Well, what doesn’t feel natural to Katespiracists is that Silva, a random bystander who just happened to be in the vicinity of William and Kate’s casual couples outing, is apparently a film producer. One hired by the Royals to stage the whole thing? That’s what some folks are hinting at.

The Palace might be at its wit’s end to find a way to kill the Katespiracy once and for all, but it looks like social media sleuths are doing all they can to keep it going for as long as possible.