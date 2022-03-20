The first reviews for ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 are in

Some of the reviews for Bridgerton season 2 will have spoilers — read them at your own risk.

Reviews for season 2 of the Netflix sensation Bridgerton are beginning to hit social media, and they promise that viewers will have a lot to unpack when the fan-favorite returns.

Bridgerton‘s second season begins streaming on Netflix on March 25, and fans are delighted to be continuing the intoxicating period-drama. While the first season focused on the romance between the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton — Bridgerton also introduced fans to the rest of the family and friends.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

The focus of season two is Daphne’s brother, Anthony Bridgerton, and his quest for love. Bidding adieu to the Duke, his wife Daphne will continue as part of the series, but the focus and storyline are redirected. First reviews boast the upcoming season as a hit while others aren’t as easily sold, but ready or not — Bridgerton‘s second season is on the horizon. Here’s what social media is saying.

Some reviews say the content is deeper this time around, albeit less sexual but intriguing nonetheless.

The departure of Regé-Jean Page does not diminish the delights of 'Bridgerton.' Season 2 makes up for the lack of sex montages with a deeper emotional resonance. https://t.co/9zAj9HV6wa — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 20, 2022

Calling the enemies to lovers arc the “bread and butter of the romance genre,” this review has us all excited to watch season 2. Something is exciting about the idea of Anthony’s approach to marriage this time around and how it will undeniably be anything but what actually happens.

Luckily for us, Bailey and Ashley serve up enough chemistry to send Marie Curie’s head spinning.



Ladies and gentlemen of the Ton-our review of #Bridgerton Season 2 is live NOW! Extra! Extra! Read all about it!!https://t.co/nXVUUyDUYa — Off Colour (@OffColourOrg) March 20, 2022

Suppose you’re going into Bridgerton‘s second season expecting an adaptation of The Viscount Who Loved Me (the second book in the Bridgerton series which inspired the Netflix show). In that case, several reviews say to leave that idea behind.

#Bridgerton Season 2 is many things — good and bad — but it is not a real adaptation of "The Viscount Who Loved Me." If anything, it's inspired by it, nothing more. Our spoiler-free review: https://t.co/38NOuAn9U0 pic.twitter.com/diJztiwd46 — Fangirlish (@fangirlish) March 20, 2022

Some reviews say the romance, chemistry, and story are even better than season one — and we all know the impact Bridgerton‘s opening season had on viewers was unmatched.

If you’re staying spoiler-free or trying to avoid reviews altogether, the wait to watch the season yourself is almost over. Season 2 of Bridgerton hits Netflix on March 25.