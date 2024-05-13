‘Bridgerton’: How old is Anthony Bridgerton?

Jonathan Bailey had his shot at the spotlight in Bridgerton season 2 as Anthony Bridgerton. However, the character is also confirmed to return in the highly-anticipated season 3, which will premiere this May, and the fans’ interest in him and Kate hasn’t been subsidized.

Netflix has shared several teasers of Bailey reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton aka the Viscount Bridgerton. The actor has portrayed the beloved character since the show’s premiere in 2020, and became a main character last season, as the Viscount had to find a wife, as per book number two from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Now, happily married to Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma), fans will get the chance to swoon over the couple whose love and passion for each other haven’t changed since getting married.

How old is Anthony?

In the first season of Bridgerton, we learn that Daphne’s older brother Anthony is 30 years old. He is nine years older than his sister. As the eldest son of the powerful Bridgerton family, the Viscount wasn’t the first one to find a wife. Instead, the duty went to his younger sister Daphne, who was 21 years old at the time and officially ready to find a husband. Her husband, Simon Bassett aka the Duke of Hastings, was the same age as his old university friend, Anthony.

In Julia Quinn’s novels, Anthony was born on Sept. 17, 1784, and the action started in 1813 in season 1. In season 2, he was 31. If Bridgerton season 3 continues the same pattern as season 2 and doesn’t include a time jump, Anthony will start the new season as a 32-year-old. His wife, Kate, was also in her late twenties in season 2.

In real life, Jonathan Bailey is just a smidge older than his character. The actor — who’s currently taking Hollywood by storm, what with his upcoming roles in the likes of Wicked and Jurassic World — celebrated his 36th birthday on April 25, 2024. So that means he’s about four years older than his on-screen alter ego, Anthony.

Although Anthony will no longer be a major lead figure in the upcoming season 2, his presence will surely be felt when the first part of Bridgerton season 3 premieres on Netflix on May 16. The second part will follow less than a month later on June 13, and Kanthony will surely make an impact.

