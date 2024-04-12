How old is Daphne in ‘Bridgerton?’

The following article contains spoilers for Bridgerton season 3.

Recommended Videos

Dear gentle readers, we are gathered here today to discuss the very cornerstone of the Bridgerton series: none other than Daphne Bridgerton herself — or, should I say, Daphne Bridgerton, the Duchess of Hastings. Well, enough of channeling Penelope — it can be quite exhausting, after all.

We all know that Bridgerton, albeit with elements inspired by real events and people, is a historical fiction series that shouldn’t be taken too seriously. However, it does include some very true and rather unfortunate details — girls married young. In the first season of Bridgerton, it becomes quite evident that Daphne and Simon, our protagonists, have a hefty age gap between them. After all, Simon was friends with Anthony, the Bridgerton patriarch and eldest son. So, how old was Daphne in the first season of Bridgerton, right when she tied the knot with Simon?

How old is Daphne?

Photo via Netflix

In the first season of Bridgerton, Daphne was 21 years old. If you’re surprised to learn that, I understand; I was surprised too. Not only does Phoebe Dynevor look extremely young — she’s 28, in case you’re wondering — but the show almost suggests that girls are expected to marry once they reach 16 years old — after all, that’s the age Queen Charlotte got promised to King George. That being said, in the book written and conceptualized by Julia Quinn, Daphne was born in 1792, while the events in season 1 occur in 1813 — thus making her 21 years old.

That being said, the age gap we mentioned above is still quite true. Simon, in the first season of Bridgerton, was about 29 years old, making him seven years Daphne’s senior. In the second season, Simon was around 30, while Daphne, in contrast, was 22. This would mean that in the upcoming season of Bridgerton, Simon and Daphne will be 31 and 23, respectively. That is, if she were to make a cameo — and unfortunately, we know that won’t be the case. What a scandal.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more