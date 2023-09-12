Why Drew Barrymore is being called a ‘scab’

Oh Drew, did you learn nothing about Jimmy Fallon's feud with his staff this week?

Drew Barrymore has typically been one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures in recent years, and The Drew Barrymore Show is a major part of that. The actress’ talk show has been applauded by viewers for its host’s ability to get close – physically and emotionally – to its celebrity guests, providing a safe space for them to share their feelings.

Now, all that goodwill created by Barrymore’s hosting has come crashing down, with the actor’s status as a kindly showrunner and a friend to fellow TV and film industry members being called into question. Today, it was revealed that The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return on Sept. 18th, despite the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The decision has been met with fierce criticism across Hollywood, with many of Barrymore’s contemporaries referring to her as a “scab”, bringing down the momentum and solidarity of the movement meant to bring in fairer working conditions.

What does it mean to be a ‘scab’ during a strike?

Photo via Mario Tama / Getty Images

In strike terms, a scab is a person who continues working when others working in their field are on strike, sometimes referred to as a strikebreaker. Scabs are often hired to replace others who are not currently performing labor due to striking. Like a scab on skin, they appear when injury has been made to the body, and work to cover what has been cut.

Why is Drew Barrymore being called a scab?

Due to the fact that The Drew Barrymore Show is continuing through the WGA strike, the show will rely on writers who are either non-WGA, or are WGA writers refusing to strike. While one could argue the writers are the ones technically scabbing, Barrymore’s status as a showrunner and her choice to carry on with a show with non-striking writers fits the definition of a scab.

As an actor, Barrymore is also a member of the SAG union, and her decision isn’t exactly a show of solidarity with her peers. In doing so, many fellow actors and members of the industry see Drew as siding with the studios that have been underpaying and over-working writers and performers.

The WGA has called out Barrymore and her show, writing on the union’s official X (Twitter) page that “The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike.”

“Any writing on The Drew Barrymore Show is in violation of WGA strike rules,” the tweet continued. With this post, any writer continuing to work on the show will officially be considered as crossing the picket line, Barrymore included. Any performance or writing that violates such rules will be considered scabbing.