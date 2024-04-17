What school does Barron Trump attend?

Former President Donald Trump is currently deeply frustrated as his ongoing criminal trial means he faces the prospect of missing his youngest son, Barron Trump’s, high school graduation.

The father of five, who has never shied away from expressing his displeasure, appeared visibly irked when Judge Juan Merchan presiding over his “hush money” criminal case didn’t immediately grant him permission to skip court and attend the ceremony.

Trump: We had some amazing things happen today. As you know, my son is graduating from high school. It looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who's worked very, very hard and he is a great student. pic.twitter.com/XKqHAnWxwa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2024

Merchan clarified that Trump’s attendance at Barron’s graduation would depend on the progress of the trial. “If everything is going according to schedule without unnecessary delays, then I am sure we will be able to adjourn for one or both of those days, but if we are running behind schedule, we will not be able to,” the judge explained.

The 77-year-old is used to getting his way, but is now at the mercy of the court’s schedule. It feels a lot like watching a petulant child being told he can’t have dessert until he finishes his vegetables. But let’s not forget this is the same man who, during his presidency, regularly skipped out on intelligence briefings and important meetings to play golf.

While the trial has all the makings of a Hollywood blockbuster, it’s easy to forget that at the center of this story is a young man on the cusp of a major milestone. The 18-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to his father (minus the perennial tan and infamous comb-over), has managed to fly under the radar for much of his life- no small feat considering his father’s penchant for the spotlight.

Barron has been attending the Oxbridge Academy, a posh private school in Palm Beach. The school is known for its rigorous academics, extensive extracurricular programs, and state-of-the-art facilities. So, it’s understandable that Donald Trump would want to be present for his son’s big day (May 17, 2024).

For Barron, finding his own identity amidst the chaos couldn’t have been easy. While his older siblings, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric, have all carved out their own niches in the family business and political arena, Barron has largely remained in the shadows. Perhaps it’s because he’s still young, or maybe he’s just wise beyond his years and realizes that being a Trump comes with a certain level of baggage.

Missing a graduation ceremony is hardly the worst thing that could happen to Trump. After all, he has weathered bankruptcies, divorces, and a failed insurrection. Here’s hoping Barron gets the celebration he deserves, with or without his father by his side.

