How many kids does Donald Trump have?

From his insanely unbelievable antics to his inability to pronounce basic words and phrases without slipping, it’s certainly safe to say that a large portion of the population believes Donald Trump is nothing but a colossal eye roll.

And, yes, while a strong majority of Americans have tirelessly insisted that Trump himself is a living, breathing hodgepodge of dullness and arrogance, it’s additionally hard to discount the backlash most of his children often receive in the public eye. That being said, it’s also equally worth noting that a major population segment of the U.S. find the Trump family completely endearing, polite, and admirable — which is probably why there’s hardly a single news headline right now that doesn’t at least mention one or more members of Trump’s long-standing bloodline.

So while The Donald remains busy with his ongoing hush money trial, let’s dive in and showcase his children, and reveal exactly how many kids he has.

So, how many kids does Trump have?

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images

In ensuring the Trump name continues through future generations, Donald Trump has five children in total. However, Trump’s children are notably from different women, with the politician having children with three wives at one point in his life. As for his first three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, all three were conceived with Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump. With ex-wife Marla Maples, Donald and Maples conceived Tiffany Trump, followed by Trump and his current wife Melania having Barron Trump together.

Along with his five children, Trump also has a total of ten grandchildren, with the possibility of more in the future — meaning the Trump family name is sure to continue down the line.

