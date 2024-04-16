Donald Trump family Getty
Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
Politics

How many kids does Donald Trump have?

Enough to carry on the family name.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:44 am

From his insanely unbelievable antics to his inability to pronounce basic words and phrases without slipping, it’s certainly safe to say that a large portion of the population believes Donald Trump is nothing but a colossal eye roll.

Recommended Videos

And, yes, while a strong majority of Americans have tirelessly insisted that Trump himself is a living, breathing hodgepodge of dullness and arrogance, it’s additionally hard to discount the backlash most of his children often receive in the public eye. That being said, it’s also equally worth noting that a major population segment of the U.S. find the Trump family completely endearing, polite, and admirable — which is probably why there’s hardly a single news headline right now that doesn’t at least mention one or more members of Trump’s long-standing bloodline.

So while The Donald remains busy with his ongoing hush money trial, let’s dive in and showcase his children, and reveal exactly how many kids he has.

So, how many kids does Trump have?

Donald Trump Jr. compares Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Shannon Stapleton-Pool/Getty Images

In ensuring the Trump name continues through future generations, Donald Trump has five children in total. However, Trump’s children are notably from different women, with the politician having children with three wives at one point in his life. As for his first three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, all three were conceived with Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump. With ex-wife Marla Maples, Donald and Maples conceived Tiffany Trump, followed by Trump and his current wife Melania having Barron Trump together.

Along with his five children, Trump also has a total of ten grandchildren, with the possibility of more in the future — meaning the Trump family name is sure to continue down the line.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales with their baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Henry Cavill attends the "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 15, 2024 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Did William and Kate live together in college?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did William and Kate live together in college?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What nationality is Melania Trump?
Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What nationality is Melania Trump?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales with their baby son, Prince William, at home in Kensington Palace (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How old was Prince William when his mother Diana died?
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Henry Cavill attends the "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 15, 2024 in New York City.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Henry Cavill pregnant?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Did William and Kate live together in college?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did William and Kate live together in college?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Don’t tell Marjorie, but Donald just torpedoed her efforts to nuke Mike Johnson
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What nationality is Melania Trump?
Melania Trump
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What nationality is Melania Trump?
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 16, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.