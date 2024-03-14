Donald Trump slurring his words and forgetting things isn’t something he can downplay much longer

When it comes to Donald Trump, there are so many other legitimate reasons to criticize him that it might feel churlish or even cruel to pinpoint his increasingly slipshot memory and slurred speech. After all, he’s a man pushing 80, it happens to us all at that age.

Recommended Videos

Still, it becomes worth talking about when we’re potentially just months away from electing a man whose memory is so bad that he appears to have forgotten the word “memory.” Trump’s pre-election campaign this year has been peppered with plenty of instances of The Little Rascals actor slurring his words, blanking on what he was saying, and simply giving up sentences like he gave up on being a decent human after coming out the womb. However, the troubling trend has now graduated from online ridicule to something that’s actually being seriously discussed by the House.

On Tuesday, March 12, former special counsel Robert Hur testified before the House for a heated hearing concerning his investigation into President Biden’s handling of classified documents. When Matt Gaetz criticized Hur for apparently favoring Biden and argued that he should be treated equally to the indicted Trump, Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) threw down the gauntlet. To back up his point that the two men are in no way equal, Nadler played a damning montage of Trump’s many recent goofs and slip-ups to the House. Here’s a snippet of the (somehow even longer) compilation:

Yes, while this seems like a jokey video you might see on X, it is genuinely something that was shown before the House. Although Trump’s many embarrassing blunders speak for themselves, Nadler well and truly skewered the cognitively impaired candidate with his final statement. “That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability,” he observed. “A man who is wholly unfit for office, and a man who at the very least should think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline.”

Highlights of Trump’s unintended blooper reel include his infamous insistence that Obama is still in office, his bizarre claim that Pennsylvania’s name will be changed if he’s not elected, and his belief that he “defeated ISIS in four weeks.” The full video, which was shared by The Washington Post, contains even more doozies. A clip of Trump being asked to state the years during which he was married to Marla Marples and merely staring blankly is begging for someone to put it to Nintendo Wii music.

Trump can attempt to take mean potshots at Biden all he likes, but that doesn’t change the fact that he himself has reached the stage where he can’t pronounce the word “nuclear” (“you heard that, nuclear” … No we didn’t, Donald!) and has seemingly forgotten his second marriage (to be fair, Marla would probably like to forget it too). It’s becoming more and more clear that, believe it or not, Trump is even less fit to lead the free world than he was eight and/or four years ago.

To quote the man himself, “Get the hell outta here. That’s it.”