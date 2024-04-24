ormer President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump along with their son Barron Trump and Ivanka Trump and their children watch as the casket of Ivana Trump is put in a hearse outside of St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church during her funeral on July 20, 2022 in New York City. Trump, the first wife of former U.S. President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 after a fall down the stairs of her Manhattan home. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
When does Barron Trump graduate?

Will the young Trump enter politics now?
The eldest child of Donald Trump is turning 47 this year while his youngest – Barron Trump – just turned 18. With his father sinking into legal quagmire, Barron has landed in the spotlight for all reasons.

The family of Donald Trump is one of the most famous and powerful families in the United States, currently in the news due to the multiple lawsuits being faced by the former President. Despite the limelight that surrounds this influential family, Trump’s youngest son has often avoided the spotlight. However, things might change now that Barron Trump is gearing up to graduate school.

Born on March 20, 2006, to Donald Trump and his third wife Melania, Barron was quite a surprise to the family, as Melania once shared with PEOPLE—”His [Trump’s] reaction was … at first he needed to take it in. It was a real surprise. And then he was very happy.” Barron Trump was born six months after the couple married in 2005, and his mother has constantly shielded him from the media ever since.

Barron Trump attended prestigious schools in three big cities

One thing apparent from Barron’s life is he takes his education seriously. The young man spent his initial years in the family’s New York City penthouse, where he was enrolled at the lavish Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Even after his father was elected President in the 2016 elections, Barron stayed behind with his mother to finish his school year.

As Donald spoke to PEOPLE at the time, Barron was only 9 years old and hesitant to make the move so young and disrupt his daily life. Ultimately, after finishing the school year in Spring 2017, Barron officially moved into the White House with Melania and enrolled at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Maryland in May 2017. He stayed at St. Andrew’s for the rest of his father’s presidential term and Melania heavily guarded his privacy.

Due to criticisms and backlash of Trump’s administration, Barron also had to face several attacks online. To this, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton came to his defense and wrote “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.” (via PEOPLE) So, not just Melania, but the whole Trump family is protective of the young man.

Following the end of Donald’s presidential term in 2021, sources told PEOPLE that Melania is still very private and keeps a close eye on Barron. However, it was revealed that Barron would be attending the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, moving forward.

Barron Trump recently celebrated his 18th birthday away from the limelight

Barron Trump has managed to have a private childhood even while his family is surrounded by the media practically all the time. He was only 10 years old when his father became the president, and now the little child is entering adulthood. Barron Trump celebrated his eighteenth birthday on March 20 privately with close friends and family.

Following this, Barron made a surprise public appearance alongside his parents at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, March 31. Apart from launching him into the spotlight, Barron’s 6-foot-7 height also shocked people, which appeared to dwarf his 5’11” mother. Barron’s life lately is focused on looking at colleges for his next chapter, as he graduates high school in less than a month.

Donald Trump requested adjournment of court for Barron Trump’s graduation

After finishing his final school exams, Barron Trump is set to graduate with the class of 2024 from the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, on May 17, 2024. However, his father and twice-impeached former President Donald Trump has been in and out of court all this while due to numerous probes into his actions and business dealings before, during, and after his presidency.

But despite the difficult schedule, the defense asked for Friday, May 17 off from the jury so Trump could attend Barron Trump’s high school graduation. The defense also requested Friday, June 3, off to allow another team member to attend their son’s graduation. However, the jury has not yet ruled on those dates, citing that “it will depend on how the trial is going.”

Donald Trump is actively pursuing a second presidential campaign so Barron’s private life may come under increased public scrutiny after he finishes high school and enters college.

