First lady Melania Trump (L) looks at her son Barron Trump after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump gave the speech in front of 1500 invited guests.
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Barron Trump’s age and height, confirmed

Some people can't get over how much taller Barron Trump seems to get with every public appearance.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 07:33 am

Barron Trump is not always under the spotlight’s scrutiny, as the other members of his family usually do a great job keeping the glare of the public’s attention on them. But, periodically, the media remembers there’s a youngest Trump child and the spotlight finds him again.

This time, the focus shifted back to the teenager when former president Donald Trump complained that Judge Juan Merchan would not decide to adjourn court on May 17 for Trump to attend Barron’s graduation (via AP News).

Of course, the former president had to go on Truth Social on April 15 to throw (another) pity party:

“Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony, something that we have been talking about for years, because a seriously Conflicted and Corrupt New York State Judge wants me in Criminal Court on a bogus “Biden Case” which, according to virtually all Legal Scholars and Pundits, has no merit and should NEVER have been brought. […] The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation. Seems very unfair, doesn’t it?”

The only thing that seems unfair is to drag the child into a mess he has nothing to do with other than having that notorious last name. But, for better or for worse, his last name has garnered him a solid fan base dedicated to keeping track of his activities – and rapid growth.

How old and how tall is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump montage
Screengrabs via AP/ABC/TIME/Inside Edition/YouTube

Barron, born in 2006 to Donald and Melania Trump, turned 18 years old on March 20, 2024. He is graduating in May from the Oxbridge Academy in Florida.

Barron’s appearance at his maternal grandmother’s funeral in January had people once again chattering about how tall the youngest Trump sibling has gotten. Over the years, the media has commented on Barron’s height compared to Trump’s, with Inside Edition reporting four years ago how the then-14-year-old had surpassed his father in height.

Barron now stands at a lofty 6 feet, 7 inches, making him a full 5 inches taller than his dad, as Donald Trump is 6 feet, 2 inches. He is also taller than both of his brothers, Eric (6 feet, 5 inches) and Donald Jr. (6 feet, 1 inches). At just 18, the youngest scion of the Trump family may become even taller before his height growth halts.

Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.