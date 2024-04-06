You know the saying “point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you?” In case you don’t, no worries because for now, Donald Trump Jr. is getting a class of the much-needed lesson, which is being underlined in glowing neon for him.

When those in positions of power make factual mistakes publicly, it is bound to get attention and will be pointed out — there is just no escaping this pitfall for them. So, when Vice President Kamala Harris made the error of saying “women’s teams were not allowed to have brackets until 2022?” her mistake was quickly and loudly pointed out.

Even after a White House spokesperson shared with The National Desk (TND) that Harris “misspoke” and was actually “referring to the fact that the NCAA’s ‘March Madness’ branding strictly referred to the men’s tournament until 2022 when they expanded it to the women’s tournament,” it has exactly stopped the debate around Harris’ awareness about facts or derailed Donald Trump supporters from trying to drag her through the mud for making a rare blunder.

And proudly leading the deranged MAGA madness over Harris’ comment is none other than Donald Trump Jr. who has jumped at the opportunity and proclaimed that the Vice President is “embarrassing.”

Kamala might somehow be more embarrassing to our country than walking dead Joe! https://t.co/DnlF6vyBRi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 5, 2024

Well, there are two facts here –

Yes, bashing your political opponent has always been the norm… …but you don’t throw stones at others when you live in a house made of glass, Junior.

You see, your Daddy Dearest is the very epitome of what it means to be embarrassing, the living incarnation of humiliation. He is a racist who believes presidents should be white and not black, sells Bibles and tacky sneakers to fund his criminal trials, and is trying to dig his own hell by demanding absolute immunity for every president. I would like to go on, but those in Junior’s comments have got it covered.

Petty losers are my favorite. Meanwhile Trump said he talked to a family whose daughter/sister was murdered.

An outrageous lie by any measure.https://t.co/BLyh52PWsY — Ron Fancy (@RonFancy) April 5, 2024

Your dad sells bibles pic.twitter.com/EpExduKtDh — Anthony LoPresti (@AnthonyLoPresti) April 5, 2024

Our advice to Junior? Yes, Harris publicly uttered an incorrect fact, but don’t get too worked up over it because Trump Sr. will soon say 100 more truly embarrassing things to beat her.