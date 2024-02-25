Because expecting Donald to admit he broke their hearts would be too much.

February 2024 hasn’t been easy for Marjorie Taylor Greene and Eric Trump — the former was ruthlessly bumped off by Donald Trump from his future Vice-President list and the latter is stuck with paying $4 million in fines after daddy dearest threw him under the bus. But life must go on and so the two are coping with the cards their ideal dealt them in their own unique ways.

Of course, Greene is scaring the living daylights out of everyone with her plan. Seeing that the ex-POTUS didn’t even fleetingly consider her as his running mate, she has been forced to jump to the next position of power i.e., Homeland Security Secretary — a dream job for Marj, who confessed to Atlanta Journal-Constitution she feels “very strongly” that she is made for the role and would do a better job of fulfilling it than Alejandro Mayorkas (whose impeachment in the House has no chances of standing in the Senate).

“I’d be honored to serve President Trump in his next administration in any capacity that he asks me. But I’m certainly particularly interested in Homeland Security. I think it’s the top issue in the country.”

So, Greene manning America’s border and having her finger on the pulse of the U.S. Secret Service, to name a few… the horror story writes itself and the reviews are already in.

Another major reason we all need to vote straight Blue. Having MTG as Homeland Security Secretary scares the shit out of me. https://t.co/9DfipvjdPL — TVMan (@NewsRemote) February 23, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be Homeland Security Secretary if Trump is elected https://t.co/UUFUTLewTt — Christine Walker (@cwalkersocal54) February 23, 2024

Can you even imagine the chaos this would bring?

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be Homeland Security Secretary if Trump is elected – Raw Story https://t.co/rrI7dTqbeJ — Ohiomom (@Ohiomom6) February 23, 2024

No matter how soul-chilling the future MTG wants is, we have to give it to her — she is adapting to the situation and already ready to sink her claws into the next best thing after being the VP. Sadly, the same can’t be said for Eric Trump, who is still nowhere near processing the shock of the $4 million fine he has to pay in the civil fraud case (despite all the help he received).

It definitely didn’t help when Trump forgot to say his name while naming everyone else in his victory speech after securing the Republican primary nomination in South Carolina. Eric was on the stage with him and Trump was reading the names of his family members from notes. Yet, he still forgot his own son.

Now, whether it is blind faith or lingering hope that Daddy will eventually pay his bills, Eric instantly took to X (formerly Twitter) to boast how little the Trump campaign spent in the state compared to Nikki Haley…

We spent $1.3 Million in South Carolina. Nikki spent $16.5! Let’s see who wins… @MAGA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 24, 2024

… only to be reminded why the difference really exists in the first place.

It's good that you're being thrifty, I understand your family has some payments to make. — dfrntdrmmr (@dfrntdrmmr) February 25, 2024

Well, legal bills are expensive. We get it. — Chase (@Ayers_Weaver) February 25, 2024

Of course, Junior is in dire need of some tough love.

And you'll be spending $4 million…#BidenHarris2024 — Yo Soy La Enfermera (@Nurseynurse4eva) February 25, 2024

Must’ve really hurt when your dad forgot you today. — Susan (@snoozin19) February 25, 2024

Maybe, just maybe, dear Eric should stop hovering around his father and wait for Trump to remember his name when it’s time to blame someone else for his crimes? We don’t see Eric stuck with a half billion dollars in fines and still having the optimism to find his criminal indictments a victory or having the gall to be openly racist in the garb of telling a joke.