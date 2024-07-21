‘Too angry to even function as a human’: ‘Pissed’ cop arrests lucky biker and makes sure he ticks every box for a hefty lawsuit

Being annoyed with the world when you have a gazillion responsibilities breathing down your neck while it is sweltering hot outside? Who doesn’t relate to this abhorrent combination? But using it as a shield to dish your toxicity and targeting people who would have anyway preferred to be miles away from you? Not cool, especially when you are a cop.
In a video that has left the inhabitants of X (formerly Twitter) severely divided, @InternetH0F has shared a very short clip of a biker on a road in Florida, passing a sheriff’s car in St. John’s County, and then getting pulled over by a visibly pissed off cop who proceeds to cuff him even as he continues asking what he did to deserve the treatment.
For many in the comments, this was just a pre-served “lawsuit lottery” for the biker as the cop just stormed in his path and cuffed him without so much as a word.
So, what made the cop so angry? Was the biker speeding? Perhaps he had some visible damage at the back of the bike? Or was it the helmet-tapping gesture he did upon seeing the sheriff’s car earlier in the video?
But, apart from the fact that the short clip is missing a lot of context, evidently, it was not mandatory for the cop to tell the biker anything or read him any rights since he was just being detained and the Miranda rights (the right to remain silent and refuse to answer questions) are only read out loud when the person is being interrogated.
Even if that’s how the law works and what we see in the video is the entirety of what went down, many in the comments still found it disturbing and wrong that the cop didn’t bother to even give a short explanation of why he was detaining the biker.
As per another X user, the internet was focusing on the wrong thing as it wasn’t the biker’s Miranda rights that were violated.
While everyone is clashing over whether the cop broke any laws, the majority is certain that he felt mocked by the helmet-tapping and hence rushed to retaliate. As for whether the biker did get that hefty lawsuit reward or even got to see a dime, it is yet to be known whether there is more to the story and how it ultimately panned out. All in all, it is too soon to pass or form any kind of judgment against or in favor of either party.
Published: Jul 21, 2024 11:59 am