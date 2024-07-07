‘Tennessee doesn’t own this clown’: Man repeatedly assaults scared teenagers for being kids and gets more violent as they call the cops

Attacking and harassing those who can’t defend themselves in order to get that power trip seems to have become the norm in America.

Sometimes all it takes is one bold voice to silence an entitled Karen even when they are being silently or rather obnoxiously supported by others like them. Or, as in this case, they escape unscathed as the cultured and well-mannered members of the society would rather keep their distance from these disgusting creatures still infecting the world.

You know when you lose an argument and become the ultimate bad guy even though you were right just because your methods to win were aggressive and rude? I wouldn’t call that the exact case here with a drunk grandpa who decides to aggressively attack a pair of young boys (including TikToker @fishn_shi) politely fishing at his private lake. He gives them no warning, just gets his angry red, and tipsy self into their private space, breaks their expensive fishing rod, threatens to throw their phones in the lakes as well as they wait for the cops, and then calls them “d***s.”

"Why dont kids play outside anymore?"



Because of HOA Larry, that's why. pic.twitter.com/mhQK2JuQ22 — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) July 5, 2024

This “tough” man in question, already found and identified as Matt Webster, Chairman of the Haiti Outreach Program TN, technically has the right as a homeowner to shoo away any trespassers on his private property. Of course, it is upto him to choose whether he lets two kids he doesn’t know fish in his lake, like many others allow to happen. But violently approaching two minors who were simply fishing, didn’t litter his place, and didn’t even raise their voice until he got up in their face threateningly and broke their private property? That’s assault and battery as well as malicious injury to private property, Gramps.

I understand if they’re trespassing and you’re a homeowner. I completely get it. But they’re just fishing for gods sake. They’re not causing damage or being loud. I just don’t understand why folks can’t be human beings anymore — Natalie Whittingham Burrell 🐥 (@natlawyerchic) July 5, 2024

This is how people turn out when they go their whole life only picking on people smaller than them and their wives. — NoShotBalu (@NoShotBalu) July 5, 2024

While he might not have the bandwidth to care at the moment — what with incensed people getting their hands on his email address and him going viral on social media — the people of his state are happily denouncing him.

TENNESSEE DOESN'T OWN THIS CLOWN — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) July 6, 2024

The revelation of Matt’s identity throws this whole incident into an even worse light — given that he works with the Haiti Outreach Program, which majorly focuses on the betterment of children in the nation, his attitude towards the two kids is beyond worrying.

The Haiti thing makes it so much worse.



Pretending to help kids abroad while abusing domestic American children. — Daniel H (@rottizelt) July 6, 2024

So, what went down after the cops did arrive? While part one and part 2 of the incident don’t reveal much, music video director Michael McWhorter — famously known as Tizzyent from his Instagram, TikTok, and X handles — found the video and after being justifiably infuriated by the man in it, reached out to the teen via his TikTok.

Imagine getting this pissed off over kids fishing pic.twitter.com/BUtV66sd3F — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) July 5, 2024

Since the internet had already exposed Matt Webster and the parents of the teens chose to not press charges against the man — even though it’s obvious who was more in the wrong here -to cut their ill-fated association with him, Michael decided to do the next best thing.

Buy @fishn_shi a brand new, and much better, fishing rod!

The HOA guy should just have said something like "hi guys…this is a private lake so public fishing isn't allowed but just finish up your day & that will be fine". How hard would that have been? — lola b (@8blackdiamond8) July 5, 2024

It is indeed disappointing to know that Matt Webster had a rare chance to learn that being a complete moron does have consequences that his entitled status won’t save him from and the teens’ parents not pressing charges robbed him of that opportunity.

But look at the silver linings here — yes plural — the kids now know that they stand their ground when faced with just entities, they now have the support of lakhs if not millions, they got a new rod, and this deplorable infection of society brought to the surface the remaining thriving face of humanity that has not forgotten what it means to be kind and well, not be an impertinent little jerk.

