‘They were sampling white supremacy at Costco’: Mother and daughter pause harassing a Black man to attack ‘trashy’ costumer recording them

You would think that the shameless Karens of this world would keep a lid on their toxicity when they are out in crowded areas where there are too many witnessing their actions. Infuriatingly, the more experienced of these obnoxious characters actually get support from fellow narrow-minded individuals. But they would be dangerously wrong to believe their entitled attitude will always go unchecked.

Recommended Videos

In the case of a “Mommy Karen and Mini Karen” shopping at Costco, the lesson is “what goes around, comes around” and they are not yet done learning that their disgusting actions also have consequences.

The duo has now become a viral sensation, thanks to a video shared on X by @AKbrews, where they are seen pushing a grocery cart in a long line and having the time of their lives by constantly and deliberately bumping it into a Black man on a phone ahead of them. Rightfully incensed by their antics, he turns around and warns them to stop, proceeding to yell at the pair at the top of his voice and pushing away their cart angrily.

This is why Karen should not be allowed at Costco. pic.twitter.com/EeMYtRToWE — QENNY, SpookyESQ (@AKBrews) July 4, 2024

To any biased onlooker looking at the scene after hearing his high voice and seeing how the woman in the crop shirt seemingly tries to stop him, it would look like a drama he instigated. But before the mother-daughter could play the victim or continue the harassment, the lady who had been recording this the whole time, came forward to announce the same and admonished the visibly shocked older woman for bothering the man long before this video began.

They would have probably cried wolf when a Costco employee came to the pair and displayed classic racist behavior as he instantly asked if the man in front of them was bothering them. Not giving the two a chance to cook a sob story, the woman recording it all piped in and let the employee know that they were the instigators. At this point, evidently, the Costco worker lost his will to dole out justice as he slipped away without a word, murmuring about keeping the line in order.

Employee approaches at 0:38 and was fully prepared to intervene when he assumed the Black man was the problem. As soon as the witness says the women were harassing the man, the employee vanishes. No intervention. No further inquiry. No protection for the guy being harassed. — Ms. Sn@cks (@HenriettaSnacks) July 5, 2024

I didn’t realize they were sampling white supremacy at Costco… I’ll pass 😂 pic.twitter.com/3LQosAQKQQ — Franklin Burrus (@franklinburrus) July 5, 2024

Mad at the woman for snatching their chance to act all entitled and exhibit their bubbling racist mentality, the two then turn on the recording lady, demanding why she butted her head in their matter, why she continued recording, and how she is “trashy” for not responding to them boorishly snapping their fingers at her.

The IRONY of saying that's trashy while they snap their fingers and the way shes dressed 😅



Gots to love it. — S⚡C (@simon_says_cash) July 5, 2024

Them snapping at me would have sent me over the edge. Both the mom and daughter acting way too entitled. Fake blondes already make me mad. Their cart would have been flipped — Why Stop Now🤷🏽‍♂️ (@Down4Mizzou) July 5, 2024

Though the Costco employee was blind to what was really happening, those in the comments of the video instantly recognized what the two were.

mommy karen and mini karen 🤣 — akaiii_t (@AkaiiiT) July 5, 2024

As for their real identities, they have been discovered and shared. What this means for them is yet to be revealed. But since they are no Ryan Garcias of America their racism and bigoted attitude would be overlooked, hope is that the Karens are in the process of learning their lesson.

Whether it is the two women or the employee who clearly didn’t find their racist behavior problematic, this incident goes against what Costco swears to stand by — “racism, discrimination, and harassment are not tolerated at Costco.” While many love to stress how America is not as racist as it used to be, it needs to be acknowledged that the development deteriorating problem still exists, enough that an entitled Karen was confident that those around her would turn a blind eye.

As per a CBS poll earlier this year, 43% of White Americans believe that the efforts to erase racism, foster diversity, and establish equality have gone too far. A similar percentage believe that racist behavior is a minor problem in the country today. Is it? The video above and countless other similar examples paint a very America for those who are at the receiving end of this degrading treatment.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy