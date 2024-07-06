Image Credit: Disney
Ryan Garcia expelled from WBC
Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images
Why was Ryan Garcia suddenly expelled from the World Boxing Council?

The young boxer was knocked out by his own words.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jul 6, 2024 08:42 am

Ryan Garcia, known for his lightning-fast hands and charismatic personality, is at the center of a storm that has rocked the boxing community and beyond.

During a shocking livestream on X, Garcia repeatedly used racial slurs targeting Black individuals and made disparaging remarks about Muslims, who would all be pedophiles, according to him. The young boxer also made offensive comments about George Floyd, whose death in 2020 sparked widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality. So, in addition to offending multiple communities, Garcia also violated the World Boxing Council’s code of conduct, which demands a certain decorum from its athletes.

This controversy comes at a particularly challenging time for Garcia, who was already serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The test result led to his victory over Devin Haney being overturned to a no-contest.

Ryan Garcia’s live stream may have cost him his boxing career

In the aftermath of the livestream, Garcia attempted to backpedal, claiming he was “trolling” and expressing a desire for an end to violence. He issued an apology on X, stating, “I love everyone sorry if I offended you.” However, these attempts at damage control did little to mitigate the consequences of his actions. 

The WBC’s reaction was swift and decisive. The organization’s president, Mauricio Sulaiman, took to social media to announce Garcia’s expulsion, stating, “We reject any form of discrimination.” Sulaiman also expressed concern for the boxer’s well-being, noting that he had declined previous offers of assistance for mental health and substance abuse issues. 

Interestingly, while the WBC has taken a firm stance against Garcia’s behavior, his promotional company, Golden Boy Promotions, has not severed ties with the boxer. Oscar De La Hoya, the company’s founder, and a boxing legend in his own right, condemned Garcia’s words but also expressed a willingness to support the young fighter. De La Hoya’s statement on X read, “There is no room for hate or intolerance at my company. Period. I condemn Ryan’s words in the strongest terms possible.” However, he also added that they will still stand by the 25-year-old as he works on his mental as well as physical health.

After being ousted by the WBC, it remains to be seen what shape Garcia’s career takes. For now, the boxer has announced his decision to enter rehabilitation, acknowledging his struggles with substance abuse and the need for professional help.

