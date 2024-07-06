Why was Ryan Garcia suddenly expelled from the World Boxing Council?

Ryan Garcia, known for his lightning-fast hands and charismatic personality, is at the center of a storm that has rocked the boxing community and beyond.

Recommended Videos

During a shocking livestream on X, Garcia repeatedly used racial slurs targeting Black individuals and made disparaging remarks about Muslims, who would all be pedophiles, according to him. The young boxer also made offensive comments about George Floyd, whose death in 2020 sparked widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality. So, in addition to offending multiple communities, Garcia also violated the World Boxing Council’s code of conduct, which demands a certain decorum from its athletes.

This controversy comes at a particularly challenging time for Garcia, who was already serving a one-year suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. The test result led to his victory over Devin Haney being overturned to a no-contest.

Ryan Garcia’s live stream may have cost him his boxing career

I take all responsibility for my words



I’m misunderstood, I just got a lot of trauma



And It’s been a tough couple of months as everyone can tell but I AM SORRY



I struggle with substance abuse and it hard for me with everything going on



I actually love black people no cap… — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 5, 2024

In the aftermath of the livestream, Garcia attempted to backpedal, claiming he was “trolling” and expressing a desire for an end to violence. He issued an apology on X, stating, “I love everyone sorry if I offended you.” However, these attempts at damage control did little to mitigate the consequences of his actions.

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

The WBC’s reaction was swift and decisive. The organization’s president, Mauricio Sulaiman, took to social media to announce Garcia’s expulsion, stating, “We reject any form of discrimination.” Sulaiman also expressed concern for the boxer’s well-being, noting that he had declined previous offers of assistance for mental health and substance abuse issues.

Interestingly, while the WBC has taken a firm stance against Garcia’s behavior, his promotional company, Golden Boy Promotions, has not severed ties with the boxer. Oscar De La Hoya, the company’s founder, and a boxing legend in his own right, condemned Garcia’s words but also expressed a willingness to support the young fighter. De La Hoya’s statement on X read, “There is no room for hate or intolerance at my company. Period. I condemn Ryan’s words in the strongest terms possible.” However, he also added that they will still stand by the 25-year-old as he works on his mental as well as physical health.

”There is no room for hate or intolerance at my company. Period. I condemn Ryan’s words in the strongest terms possible. I see that he has apologized, and that is a start — but it is only a start to earn back the trust and respect of those of us who have and continue to support… — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) July 5, 2024

After being ousted by the WBC, it remains to be seen what shape Garcia’s career takes. For now, the boxer has announced his decision to enter rehabilitation, acknowledging his struggles with substance abuse and the need for professional help.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy