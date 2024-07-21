‘I’m third party embarrassed’: Mom’s gives petty a new name when she cancels daughter’s 4th birthday party because not enough people show up

You know what’s worse than not being invited to a birthday party? Having your own birthday party canceled by your narcissistic mother.

Birthday parties are supposed to be a time of joy, laughter, and celebration. A day dedicated to making the birthday kid extra special and loved. But let’s be real, not all birthday parties are created equal. A TikToker named @jenneipher recently exposed a mom named Tiffany Carter who took birthday party drama to a whole new level.

Apparently, Tiffany had invited 15 kids to her daughter’s 4th birthday party, but only 7 had RSVPed yes. And in Tiffany’s self-centered mind, 7 kids just wasn’t enough to fill up the party room and make it look “perfect” for social media. So, instead of sucking it up and celebrating with the kids who actually wanted to come, Tiffany straight up canceled the whole damn thing.

Let that sink in for a moment. A grown adult woman canceled her child’s birthday party because not enough people were coming to make it look good. I’m no parenting expert, but I’m pretty sure a 4-year-old doesn’t give a flying hoot about the aesthetics of their birthday party. As long as there’s cake, presents, and a few friends to play with, they’re golden. I’ve definitely had my fair share of embarrassing birthday moments (like that time I cried because my ice cream cake melted before I could blow out the candles), but at least my mom never canceled the whole thing because not enough people showed up to fulfill her need to flaunt.

But apparently, Tiffany was more concerned about the optics of the situation than her daughter’s happiness. And when Jen called her out on it, Tiffany’s response was just a bunch of defensive word vomit.

She accused Jen of calling her a horrible mom (which Jen never actually said) and went on some tangent about how pretty moms can still be good moms (which, what?). She even had the audacity to say she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, even though she’s the one who put her business out there on TikTok in the first place. I don’t know about you, but I’m getting some serious narcissistic vibes from this whole situation.

Maybe we should all take a page out of Tiffany’s book and start canceling things that don’t meet our unrealistic expectations. Didn’t get enough likes on your last Instagram post? Delete your account. Barista spelled your name wrong on your Starbucks cup? Boycott them forever. Your child’s birthday party isn’t going to be the biggest and best on the block? Cancel the whole thing and crush your kid’s hopes in the process.

The consensus among the online community was pretty unanimous: Tiffany majorly screwed up. As one commenter put it, “7 out of 15 would be a win for me” while another noted, “What’s worse NO PARTY or A PARTY WITH 7 friends.” Exactly. Some folks even speculated that the reason so many parents declined the invitation was that they simply didn’t want to deal with Tiffany’s drama. As one person put it, “Is it possible that the other 8 parents simply didn’t want to hang with mom at the party??? I def stay way [sic] from certain parents.”

And let’s not forget about the 7 kids who actually wanted to come to the party. Can you imagine being one of those parents, trying to explain to your child why they can’t go to their friend’s birthday party anymore? In short, the internet had a field day with this one, and rightfully so. Tiffany let her own ego get in the way and ruined what should have been a happy occasion.

