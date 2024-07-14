‘This is what you call real parenting’: Mom shouts out a crap parent’s handling of a medical emergency, but there’s a twist

Being a parent ain’t easy, some situations require a level head and quick thinking, especially when a child is having a medical emergency.

In a viral video by TikTok user Kat Taylor, she shares with the viewers a scene she just witnessed in which a child had an asthma attack at a basketball game. According to Kat, the mother of the child ran to her son with a “puffer in her hand and a spacer” to help her child. For those who aren’t aware, a spacer is basically a bigger tube that connects to the mouthpiece of an asthma inhaler (or puffer as Kat calls it). It makes it easier for the recipient to breathe in, although in this case, it wasn’t working for some reason.

The mother didn’t seem to handle the situation well

Kat explains that the son wasn’t breathing, which was making the mother angry. However, he was clearly trying to tell the mother something. It turned out the lid was still on the inhaler and that is why he wasn’t breathing in. Yeah, I guess that is some pretty shoddy parenting, Maybe Kat should give this woman a piece of her mind.

Anyways, it’s a pretty dramatic story, the kind of thing we see all the time on TikTok. But I don’t think anyone can say they saw the plot twist coming at the end of Kat’s video.

Hands up — who actually saw that twist coming?

Yep. Turns out, Kat was the mother the whole time, as her son chimes in, “Mom that was you!”

Well, that was an unexpected turn of events, but hey, at least we know that the child was okay and they’re clearly able to make light of the situation now. The short 20-second clip has over 3 million views likely thanks to that M. Night Shyamalan level twist at the end.

The comments joined in with the joke, with one user replying, “You probably need to tag her for her to see the video, otherwise she’ll have no idea you’ve made this for her.” Meanwhile, another user excused Kat’s #parentingfail as her simply panicking in the situation and not thinking straight — we all make mistakes, especially in stressful situations like that. What’s important is that she owned it and her video might help parents in the future remember to take the cap off an asthma pump.

Like I said, parenting ain’t easy, and little accidents like this do happen from time to time, one viewer shared their own parenting fail, “At least you were there- forgot to pick up my daughter from basketball this week.” so you’ve got to give Kat credit for being there at her son’s game, if she hadn’t, who would have been there with the asthma pump in the first place? And maybe give her the benefit of the doubt – maybe seeing her son in distress pushed her sanity to the sidelines and she was charging on pure adrenaline, so much that taking a calm moment to see if the cap was off or not, never really registered?

