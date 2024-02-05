How many 2024 Grammys did Taylor Swift win?

After the year she has had, Taylor Swift was bound to win big at the 2024 Grammys. The singer was nominated in six different categories for her 2022 album Midnights — one of the best-selling albums of that year and yet another stepping stone in Taylor’s ever-expanding record-breaking career.

The 66th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Taylor in attendance among the most resounding names in pop music. Although initially rumored to be performing, the artist did not take to the stage due to an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo happening two days later.

What 2024 Grammys was Taylor Swift nominated for? And which did she win?

Taylor Swift’s music was nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma (feat. Ice Spice).” She won two of the six categories.

The multiple-Grammy award-winning artist added two trophies to her collection during the 2024 Grammys, taking home the Gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album and the evening’s biggest prize, Album Of The Year. In true Taylor fashion, she took her moment on stage to accept her first Grammy of the evening to announce the release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

This brings Taylor to a total of 14 Grammys, from 52 nominations. She is also the first artist in history to win Album Of The Year on four occasions, surpassing music legends Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra. Taylor had previously won the coveted award for Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016, and folklore in 2021. This was her second time winning the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy.