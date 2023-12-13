The most popular Taylor Swift song from each of her albums, according to Spotify and All the Stars Aligned

If Taylor is 'the music industry' at the moment, which of her songs are doing all the carrying?

Taylor Swift fans have been cheekily referring to her as “the music industry” for years now, but with everything that’s been going on in 2023, we’d be fools not to take them at their word.

After going on an ambitious tour that packed all of her “eras” into a 3-hour music performance with tens of costumes and dozens of choreographed sets, turning that tour into the best-selling concert in history, and then following that up by releasing a movie version that became the highest-grossing concert feature of all time… yes, I believe you know where I’m going with this. There’s simply no stopping the T-Swizzle, and there’s practically no force of pop cultural relevance that could compare to the maelstrom she’s whipped up over the past year.

Now, it seems that she has gone and become the most-searched musician in Google’s history. You read that corretly; Taylor is starting to make this all look too easy, and Swifties are obviously here for it.

But the monumental implications of this achievement aside, what do the numbers tell us about Miss Americana’s most popular songs? Well, an official Google website is organizing all of those statistics and dividing them by era, so fans finally have a veritable, statistically-viable method of telling their fellow Swifties, “Who could’ve guessed? Oh right, I could.”

The most popular songs from the Taylor Swift (2006) album

Taylor Swift is apparently the most-searched debut album of all time. The most-searched music video from this album is “Tim McGraw” which you can check out above. The most-searched lyric meaning is “Stay Beautiful” and the most popular songs are these five tracks:

“Our Song”

“Tim McGraw”

“Picture to Burn”

“Teardrops on My Guitar”

“Cold as You”

The most popular songs from the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album

This will come off as a no-brainer, but the most-searched music video in Fearless is “You Belong With Me” which currently has more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The most-searched vault track is “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and these 5 are the rest that make the list:

“Love Story”

“You Belong With Me”

“The Way I Loved You”

“Fifteen”

“White Horse”

The most popular songs from the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album

The most-searched track from the vault is “I Can See You” but the rest of the list may surprise you. These are the top 5 popular songs from Speak Now:

“Better Than Revenge”

“Back to December”

“Enchanted”

“Mine”

“Dear John”

The most popular songs from the Red (Taylor’s Version) album

Red can usually be found among the top 3 Taylor Swift albums within the fandom, and now Google appears to be confirming this hypothesis. This is the most-searched Taylor Swift era, and its most popular songs include:

“All Too Well”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“22”

“Begin Again”

“State of Grace”

The most popular songs from the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album

This is the era that absolutely exploded for Taylor in terms of music video popularity. According to Google statistics, the most-searched video is “Bad Blood” while “Slut!” and not the obvious choice “Is It Over Now?” takes the crown of the most-searched vault track home. These are the top 5 searched tracks:

“Wildest Dreams”

“This Love”

“Bad Blood”

“Style”

“Blank Space”

The most popular songs from the reputation (2017) album

Interestingly, reputation has the most searches for merchandize. The “Ready For It?” music video is the post popular, while the rest of these tracks also make the list:

“Delicate”

“Dress”

“Gorgeous”

“…Ready For It?”

“End Game”

The most popular songs from the Lover (2019) album

Not so long ago, Swifties would’ve called Lover the neglected album, but now that it’s once again all the rave thanks to the viral Eras Tour performance of “Cruel Summer,” it’s safe to say that it has more than earned its status as a timeless classic in Taylor’s back catalogue. The most-searched music video from this album is “Me!” and the rest of the tracks are as follows:

“Me!”

“The Man”

“Cruel Summer”

“Daylight”

“Afterglow”

The most popular songs from the folklore (2020) album

Now we come to the cozy masterpiece that saved us from the stupor of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unsurprisingly, the most popular music video from folklore is “Cardigan” while these tracks had the most searches:

“Cardigan”

“August”

“Exile”

“Betty”

“Seven”

The most popular songs from the evermore (2020) album

Often referred to as folklore‘s little sister, evermore also released in 2020 to critical acclaim. Strangely, the most-searched performances from The Eras Tour belong to two tracks from this album, “Tolerate It” and “Willow.” These are the top 5 searched songs:

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Ivy”

“Happiness”

“Gold Rush”

The most popular songs from the Midnights (2022) album

Last but not least, we reach last year’s Midnights album. It looks like the most-searched music video in Midnights is “Bejeweled,” but the most-viewed on YouTube is “Anti-Hero.” What’s more, Midnights also has the most searches for The Eras Tour costumes. These five are the top songs:

“Karma”

“Hits Different”

“Anti-Hero”

“You’re Losing Me”

“Maroon”

So, there you have it, folks. These are the most popular Taylor Swift songs according to Google, though it should be noted that most of these albums (save for reputation and Taylor Swift) are the new Taylor’s Version editions, so the verdict might change the company factors in all the searches. But now that Google is out of the way, what does Spotify have to say on the most popular Tay-Tay tracks?

The most popular Taylor Swift songs according to Spotify

As of today, these are the top 20 most popular Taylor Swift songs on Spotify based on the number of stream times:

“Blank Space” (1.6+ billion) “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” (1.5+ billion) “Cruel Summer” (1.4+ billion) “Anti-Hero” (1.2+ billion) “Shake it Off” (1.2+ billion) “Lover” “Style” “Cardigan” “Look What You Made Me Do” “Don’t Blame Me” “Wildest Dreams” “August” “Delicate” “You Need to Calm Down” “Love Story” “ME!” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “Enchanted” “Willow” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

They say that there’s a Taylor Swift song for everybody out there, so don’t worry if some of your favorites didn’t make the list. After all, popularity doesn’t objectively define quality, least of all when it comes to art.