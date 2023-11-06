Is Taylor Swift a billionaire?

It feels like we’re just all living in Taylor Swift‘s world at this point. Between her record-breaking 10th album Midnights, the forever iconic Eras Tour, and the supplemental concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, you can’t get away from her even if you tried.

All of her escapades have paid off however, as Swift was recently joined the billionaires club according to Bloomberg. The business outlet runs the daily Billionaire Index, and as of Oct. 26, 2023, the “Anti-Hero” singer has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. Considering the majority of her wealth solely comes from live performances and her catalog, she’s one of few artists to reach this milestone through music alone.

Screengrab via Taylor Swift Productions/YouTube

With how much money The Eras Tour is generating however, it’s no surprise Swift has finally broken the billion dollar ceiling. The record-breaking tour is far from over, but experts report The Eras Tour has grossed over $750 million so far, with more to come as the tour continues throughout 2023 and 2024. By the time the tour concludes in 2024, many estimate The Eras Tour may become the highest-grossing tour of all time, beating Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Of course, The Eras Tour wouldn’t be possible without Swift’s massive catalog. With nearly 250 songs and 10 official album releases (and don’t forget her 4 re-recordings!), Swift is the most streamed artist on Spotify, barely beating out The Weeknd with 105 million listeners each month. Industry experts estimate that Swift’s entire catalog is worth around $500 million, a lot higher than the $300 million Scooter Braun famously paid for her catalog back in 2019.

Add in about $125 million across Swift’s six real estate properties, and you have yourself a billionaire. As Swift continues The Eras Tour and fans await her last two re-recorded albums, Reputation and Taylor Swift (commonly referred to as Debut), we’re sure that $1.1 billion net worth will continue to climb as well.