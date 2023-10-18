How long will ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ be playing in theaters?

Word on the street is that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is unlike any film out there — it is the first movie ever to be directly distributed by AMC theaters with no production support from a big studio, it managed to scare other films into changing their release date to avoid competition, etc. But at the of the day, it is exactly like other films.

While The Eras Tour is the condensed, filmed version of the ongoing concert, it doesn’t allow you to sing at the top of your lungs when you see Taylor crooning your favorite song. It is not three-plus hours long like a single Eras show is. And that difference also applies to the fact that while the concert, which kicked off on March 17, 2023, is still ongoing, the film has a shelf life in the theaters.

Till when can you watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in theaters?

Well, maybe you were unable to catch the live concert experience, maybe you did and just want to relive it again (I envy you from the depths of my jealous heart), or you plan to re-watch it, this time without the avid section of Swifties who didn’t grasp the fact that it’s not a live concert and started shrieking their way, banshee-style, through the two hours, 45 minutes long The Eras Tour. Whatever the reason, the real question is, do you still have the window to catch the film?

Yep, at least till Nov. 10, 2023, as post its release on Oct. 13, the film is officially supposed to be in theaters for at least four weeks, according to Insider. But delaying the deadline for films doing well is not a new thing, and The Eras Tour is definitely redefining what “exceptional” means in every dictionary out there.

Even if we don’t look at its monumental advance ticket sales, its major opening weekend haul — $95 million to $97 million domestically and $130 million globally — paints a rather extended future for the film in theaters. But it’s better to be safe than sorry, fellow Swifties. So, go, book that ticket, grab the Eras Tour popcorn bucket (to “snack in style”), and binge the magic that is Taylor Swift.