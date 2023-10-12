How to get the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ popcorn bucket

Taylor Swift is finally coming to the big screen with her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which means only one thing: it’s time to break out the popcorn.

AMC Theaters is releasing exclusive Eras Tour popcorn buckets, tins, and cups bejeweled with photos of Swift throughout her many eras. And since Swifties take their merchandise game seriously, you best believe these will sell out just as quickly as ticket sales for the movie have.

Swift obliterated box-office expectations with pre-sales, even outpacing Barbie and Spider-Man: No Way Home, percentage-wise, with over $100 million in opening weekend projections. The 12-time Grammy Award-winning singer graced the red-carpet premiere at The Grove’s AMC in Los Angeles, popping into that evening’s 13 screenings to greet fans. Even Beyoncé made an appearance, you know, just in case you didn’t already grasp the gravity of this film.

All that to say, you can’t walk out empty-handed. You simply can’t. Here’s how you can get your own Eras Tour movie merch to match your Eras Tour bracelets and t-shirts (because we know you have them).

The Eras Tour popcorn bucket and how you can get it

Screengrab via AMC Theaters

Buying your Eras Tour popcorn bucket is actually quite easy. All you have to do is mosey on over to the concession stand and ask the attendant for a bucket, tin, or cup (or all three). The only catch is that supplies are limited so there’s no way to tell how long these exclusive merch items will be available. If the ticket sales for the movie are any indication, it won’t be long.

At AMC, you have the option to choose between a large popcorn tub for $14.99 USD, a large popcorn tin for $19.89 USD (in honor of Swift’s fifth studio album 1989), and either a large or regular-sized collectible cup for$11.99 USD and $9.99 USD, respectively.

Of course, nothing with Swift is ever just simple, so there are actually five potential popcorn buckets, depending on where you live, and six variations of the cups.

The U.K.’s Odeon Cinemas is selling the pink tin like the U.S., but is selling pink tumblers instead of cups, which some other countries like Thailand are doing as well. The process of collecting these different variations, which many are doing on eBay, is not dissimilar to what Swifties do with the singer’s vinyl variants.

Is it any wonder Swift contributed an estimated $5 billion to the worldwide economy? The woman turns anything she touches to gold, even popcorn buckets, which can be found re-sold on eBay for as much as $200 USD.