Who Is Jecki In ‘The Acolyte?’

The Acolyte might not be every Star Wars fan’s cup of tea, but the latest live-action has already created some fan-favorite characters. With a budget of $20 million per episode, the series has one of the biggest television budgets to date. While it doesn’t seem like much of that moolah went to refining scripts or dynamic lighting, it has shown itself in the multitude of aliens seen living their best lives out there in the ‘verse.

While alien Jedi are by no means a new concept for the series, Padawan learner Jecki Lon is the first Theelin-human hybrid the franchise has ever had.

What species is the Jedi Jecki Lon in The Acolyte?

If you feel that Jecki’s vibrant orange coloring is familiar, you’d be right – the first Theelin reared her exotic head in the remastered Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The revamped entry added the musical number, “Jedi Rock,” which featured the orange-haired Theelin, Rystáll Sant, as a hip-gyrating backup dancer.

The Theelin are known for their artistic pursuits and can be found all around the galaxy. Their mottled skin, brightly colored hair, and facial horns are easily visible, but the race also sports hooved feet!

The Acolyte creator, Leslye Headland, spoke openly about her desire to bring a human-Theelin hybrid to the screen. She told Star Wars.com that after falling in love with Sant, she always wanted to see a Jedi version of the alien. “There were certain things that I really wanted to do. You’ll see a half-Theelin, half-human Jedi, Jecki, played by Dafne Keen, which was always a dream of mine.”

How old is Jecki in The Acolyte?

Jecki is still a Padawan learner in The Acolyte and serves Jedi Master Sol. In episode 1, Sol laments that her first mission will be to help him find Osha. Most human younglings ascend to Padawan at around 13, though Jecki’s age is never explicitly stated, she’s likely somewhere between 14-16.

Despite her young age, Jecki is incredibly logical and devoted to the order. She is incredibly mature and dedicated to Jedi rules and teachings. The respectful Padawan even requests permission to speak and defers to her elders – unless she feels that she is right. While she shows respect to her comrades, she also acknowledges their faults. She knows exactly what to expect from a himbo like Yord.

Who plays Jecki Lon in The Acolyte

Jecki is played by Dafne Keen. The British-Spanish actress comes from a long line of artists, including poets, writers, and actors. She got her start acting alongside her father at just 9-years-old. Her most prominent roles to date were as Laura in Logan alongside Hugh Jackman, and as Lyra Belacqua in the BBC drama His Dark Materials.

