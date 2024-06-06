Who is Yord Fandar in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte?’

Now that the new Star Wars prequel The Acolyte has premiered, people are curious to know more about the characters on the show. One standout getting a lot of love is Yord Fandar, a by-the-book Jedi Knight looking into the death of Jedi Master Indara. So who is he?

Recommended Videos

Yord Fandar, played by Charlie Barnett, is a recently knighted Jedi looking to prove himself. Yord has some parallels to Andor’s Syril Karn, who was also a try-hard desperate to impress his superiors.

Yord wants to prove his mettle as a Jedi, and we see him steaming his Jedi robes, a sure sign that he wants to make the most of his new position. He likes to practice Jedi philosophies and thinks it’s important to follow them to the letter. He’s well-trained, devout, and loyal to the Republic. He’s also crazy charming. It also doesn’t hurt that he is roguishly handsome.

His padawan learner is named Tasi Lowa. Oh, and his lightsaber is yellow. The young Jedi thinks that Osha Aniseya is the one who killed Master Indara and he joins a team led by Jedi Master Sol to investigate what happened to Osha after she crashed on Carlac.

One of his most obvious characteristics is his charm. This charm hasn’t gone unnoticed, by the way. In just those two episodes, Yord has become something of a phenomenon, and his fans have a cool name: The Yord Horde. Don’t believe us? Take a look at some of these:

Heard someone say they’re a member of the Yord Horde and we have to say we consider ourselves members too. pic.twitter.com/FrOnDot76C — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) June 5, 2024

With a start like this, the Yord Horde can only go up from here. New episodes of The Acolyte premiere every Tuesday on Disney Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy