Image via Disney Plus
Who is Yord Fandar in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte?’

The 'Yord Horde' is here to stay.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 05:23 am

Now that the new Star Wars prequel The Acolyte has premiered, people are curious to know more about the characters on the show. One standout getting a lot of love is Yord Fandar, a by-the-book Jedi Knight looking into the death of Jedi Master Indara. So who is he?

Yord Fandar, played by Charlie Barnett, is a recently knighted Jedi looking to prove himself. Yord has some parallels to Andor’s Syril Karn, who was also a try-hard desperate to impress his superiors.

Yord wants to prove his mettle as a Jedi, and we see him steaming his Jedi robes, a sure sign that he wants to make the most of his new position. He likes to practice Jedi philosophies and thinks it’s important to follow them to the letter. He’s well-trained, devout, and loyal to the Republic. He’s also crazy charming. It also doesn’t hurt that he is roguishly handsome.

His padawan learner is named Tasi Lowa. Oh, and his lightsaber is yellow. The young Jedi thinks that Osha Aniseya is the one who killed Master Indara and he joins a team led by Jedi Master Sol to investigate what happened to Osha after she crashed on Carlac.

One of his most obvious characteristics is his charm. This charm hasn’t gone unnoticed, by the way. In just those two episodes, Yord has become something of a phenomenon, and his fans have a cool name: The Yord Horde. Don’t believe us? Take a look at some of these:

With a start like this, the Yord Horde can only go up from here. New episodes of The Acolyte premiere every Tuesday on Disney Plus.

Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'