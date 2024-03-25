Ex-president Donald Trump is currently in court fighting against a potential criminal trial and it’s all thanks to Stormy Daniels. So what has Daniels been up to since coming forward with the allegations against the business mogul in 2018?

Recommended Videos

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleged that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006, and that she was paid “hush money” in 2016 to keep quiet ahead of his election campaign. When Daniels came forward with her story it led to the first ever indictment of a sitting U.S. president on criminal charges.

Trump has always denied the allegations, and the pair battled it out in court over a number of years, and their bickering has continued long after as well. But now Trump stands to face a criminal trial for 34 counts of fraud, which links to the payments he made to Daniels, as they were apparently put through as “legal expenses.” Either way, Stormy started a domino effect when she made the allegations against Trump which could lead to him being convicted; but what became of the adult film star? Do we know where she is today?

Stormy Daniels’ life after the allegations against Donald Trump

Earlier this year, a documentary focusing on Daniel’s life titled Stormy aired on Peacock. It documented her life before, during, and after the court battle with Trump along, with her motivations for doing so. Her marriage to fellow adult film star, Glendon Crain, broke down amid all of the drama going on with Trump in 2018, and the pair divorced that year. In December 2022, she announced her marriage to long time friend Barrett Blade.

Where is Stormy Daniels now?

Whilst we don’t know her exact whereabouts, Daniels now lives with her daughter, new husband, and a few horses, possibly somewhere near Forney, Texas, where she reportedly moved in 2014. So it seems overall she’s managed to create a pretty normal life for herself despite everything. Although it’s not all perfect, as Daniels’ has had death threats sent to her home multiple times. Also her defamation lawsuit against Trump failed, resulting in her being ordered to cover the former president’s legal fees to the tune of $122,000. Whilst she has appealed the court’s decision multiple times, she has not been successful, and she revealed it’s possible she could lose her home due to the excessive fees according to People.

As for work, she has continued with what she was doing before, directing both adult and mainstream films. She is currently working on a thriller titled Decoy; she shared the news about the upcoming title on her Instagram last year, although there aren’t many details about the upcoming project. Outside of that, Daniels’ has also appeared on multiple reality TV shows in recent years, in 2022 she appeared in The Surreal Life, as well as hosting the show, For the Love of DILFs.