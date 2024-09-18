‘Robert Pattinson playing a little freak. IN SPACE’: Nobody cares about ‘The Batman’ anymore as its star makes his wildest career move yet

Back in 2019, the world bore witness to this little movie known as Parasite, and Bong Joon-ho was forevermore etched into the public consciousness as one of the most masterful filmmakers working today. This, in spite of the fact that he hasn’t release a single film since acclimating to Oscars glory all those years ago.

That’s going to change thanks to Mickey 17, the black comedy sci-fi flick starring Robert Pattinson that just released its first trailer yesterday, teasing what appears to be an utterly delightful gongshow of galactic-yet-humble proportions, in no small part to Pattinson himself.

robert pattinson playing a little freak. IN SPACE. im seated. the theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it's "not january yet" but im simply too seated. https://t.co/JLUUhDraOr — jay (@kendallhosseini) September 18, 2024

Indeed, after a career that’s spanned the joyless Edward, the also-joyless-but-entertainingly-peril-stricken Ephraim Winslow, the walking, talking Christopher Nolan plot twist Neil, and the latest in a long line of Batmans, Pattinson’s leading role in Mickey 17 seems to be making the internet fall in love with the delectably talented luminary all over again.

For those of you not in the know, Mickey 17, based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 sci-fi novel Mickey7, stars Pattinson as Mickey Barnes, a resident of a future Earth who applies to be an “expendable.” Successful expendable candidates are put through a process that allows their body to be regenerated with most of their memories intact after the die, thereby allowing them to take on extremely dangerous jobs without carrying the same risk.

The hook? Mickey, on his seventeenth incarnation, survives an incident that presumably killed him, and so now he’s come face to face with his clone, and they don’t seem to be getting along very well.

Bong Joon Ho knew that the only person that could ever match Robert Pattinson's freak is Robert Pattinson. pic.twitter.com/x5uLI5btOP — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) September 18, 2024

But never mind the wonderfully inventive and equally-as-cheeky cinematic enterprise that Bong seems to have cooked up for us here, because this trailer has also confirmed that Pattinson is once again going to play around with his voice in order to bring his character to life. Who would’ve thought that the little squeaks made by this working-class astronaut came from the same guy who played the latest live-action incarnation of Bruce Wayne of all people?

Robert Pattinson doing another freaky little voice. We won. https://t.co/1DbJgzirBX — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) September 18, 2024

Jokes aside, Pattinson isn’t the only ingredient to look forward to in Bong’s upcoming buffet. The fact that the Okja mastermind both wrote and directed Mickey 17 would be enough of a draw even without Pattinson, but the actor has a world-class supporting cast around him as well, with Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo all shoring up the ranks of this sci-fi romp. With our attention irrevocably seized, all that’s left to do now is look ahead to Jan. 31, 2025, when Mickey 17 finally descends into cinemas in the United States after a nearly year-long delay.

