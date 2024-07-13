Did Katy Perry really use ChatGPT to write ‘Woman’s World?’

Katy Perry has barely returned to making music after a hiatus and has already made controversial waves. That’s because her latest single, “Woman’s World,” is being accused of being generated by AI.

Recommended Videos

The internet has been abuzz with theories that Perry may have employed ChatGPT, a popular AI language model, to generate lyrics for “Woman’s World.” This conjecture stems largely from perceptions that the song’s lyrics are generic and reminiscent of AI-generated text – there’s something humane that AI can’t entirely copy yet. However, it’s crucial to note that no concrete evidence supports these claims, and they remain purely speculative at this point.

This whole era feels like katy perry just put "generic pop music that will appeal to 30 year old white gays who call anything cunty" into chatgpt and these songs are the output, with like no editing https://t.co/VfDLfZqHDm — Avid ( Fan Account ) (@new_avid) July 11, 2024

A poor initial reception of women empowerment songs is nothing new in the music industry. From Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman” in the 1970s to more recent examples like Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls),” these anthems frequently spark debate about their effectiveness and authenticity in conveying feminist messages. Plus, Christina Aguilera’s “Can’t Hold Us Down” and Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part I” were both met with mixed reactions despite later becoming celebrated feminist anthems. So, people badmouthing Perry’s comeback is not exactly surprising. However, in this case, it’s hard to believe “Woman’s World” is being unfairly criticized.

Is Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” really that bad?

it sounds like if someone asked chat gpt to generate a song about feminism written by sam levinson https://t.co/cvv58woY4T — Silent Reverie 🍅 🇵🇸 (@tracethefaith) July 12, 2024

Short answer: yes. Long answer: yes, for many reasons.

The fact so many people have mistaken Perry’s latest single for AI work is already a good measurement of how bland “Woman’s World” is. The lyrics are filled with vague platitudes and superficial descriptors of women that do little to meaningfully address women’s experiences or challenges in today’s world. The chorus, which repeats, “It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it,” feels more like an empty slogan than a rallying cry. It’s pretty obvious the single tries hard to become the next feminist hit without having something relevant to say.

The beat also fails to distinguish itself from countless other pop songs. The production feels dated, reminiscent of Perry’s earlier works, but without the freshness or energy that made those previous hits memorable. Finally, the accompanying music video further undermines the song’s intended message. While attempting to showcase women in various roles, it often resorts to clichéd imagery and over-the-top scenarios that border on parody rather than genuine representation.

This new Katy Perry song is bad. It sounds like they tried to use ChatGPt to write a hit pop song and instead they got chicken with no seasoning. The track is 10 years too late, is boring sonically.



This might be the only time I listen to the song. I’m so disappointed https://t.co/FUZIWLZKA4 — Josh (@TheRecklessHedo) July 12, 2024

In the context of contemporary pop music, where artists like Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo are crafting nuanced, powerful statements about womanhood, “Woman’s World” feels particularly lackluster. It fails to contribute anything new or meaningful to the ongoing conversation about feminism and women’s rights in the music industry and beyond. To add insult to injury, Perry’s latest single also steers from an album in which she chose to collaborate with Dr. Luke, who had previously been involved in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Kesha.

katy perry is intentionally setting herself up for failure because her album is produced by an abuser where she knew that collabing with him would face immense backlash. then woman's world (her 400th song about female empowerment) is written by chatgpt, with the video starring… — jam ➵ (@jdkaknak) July 11, 2024

It’s ironic, to say the least, to co-write “Woman’s World” with a potential sexual abuser. Still, since the single is as shallow as a puddle, it seems like Perry just wants to bank on the feminist trend without putting some actual effort into it. How the mighty fall!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy