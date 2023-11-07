Are Taylor Smith and Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5 still together?

Taylor Smith and Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen from Love Island: USA season five are seriously as cute as can be!

Despite coming in third place on finale night (falling short to Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli and Kassy Castillo and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Dionicio), we could not be happier that Bergie found a mutual connection with Taylor during the infamous Casa Amor twist, despite having a bit of a rocky start to his journey.

On his first day in Fiji, Bergie was forced to couple up with Anna Kurdys after neither of them were chosen by their fellow islanders. Naturally, Anna and Bergie were voted as the least compatible couple by the other four duos, causing Bergie to be dumped from the villa just hours after his arrival.

Fortunately, the Dairy Queen manager got a second chance, returning the next day alongside two hot new bombshells — Hannah Wright and Carmen Kocourek. Trying to build connections with both Hannah and Carmen, as well as islanders like Kassy Castillo, Emily Chavez, Imani Wheeler, and more throughout his Love Island: USA journey, Bergie found himself unlucky in love over and over again, until he met Taylor.

As soon as Taylor entered the Love Island: USA villa for Casa Amor week, the duo instantly hit it off, even spending a steamy night in The Hideaway together. Because of their undeniable connection, Bergie coupled up with Taylor at the end of the week, remaining attached at the hip until the finale of Love Island: USA season five occurred on day 32.

With several Love Island: USA fans taking to X (Twitter) to argue that the connection between Bergie and Taylor was disingenuous, with speculation that Taylor used him for a one-way ticket into the villa, did the duo last as boyfriend and girlfriend?

Love Island: USA fans, have no fear! The two lovebirds are still going strong as a couple, with their most recent endeavor being Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen visiting Taylor Smith’s hometown of Dallas, Texas just last week — how sweet is that?

Taylor shared with her 55.6K followers via Instagram some photos of her and her Love Island lover at a local pumpkin patch, with the caption, “Spooky season might’ve ended but I still have my boo 👻🧡”

Bergie also took to Instagram to post some memories from their weekend getaway, including him and Taylor dancing in the kitchen, grabbing some sushi, hitting the Texas State Fair, attending a Dallas Stars game, and even meeting Deb Chubb from Love Island: USA season four and Love Island Games.

It appears that Taylor and Bergie are doing great with long distance, and we simply could not be happier for them!

To watch the relationship between Taylor Smith and Carsten ‘Bergie’ Bergersen unfold from start to finish, you can stream season five of Love Island: USA on Peacock right now.