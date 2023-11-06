Are Kassy Castillo and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Dionicio from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5 still together?

Despite having a whirlwind of a journey on Love Island: USA, Kassy Castillo and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Dionicio survived all of the trials and tribulations of their relationship, ending season five committed to one another, but fans of the Love Island franchise have just one burning question — where are they now?

While Kassy and Leo coupled up with one another on day one of Love Island: USA, the pair’s relationship had quite a few ups and downs, with Leo pursuing islanders like Anna Kurdys and Carmen Kocourek before deciding Kassy was the one for him. He even hooked up with Johnnie Garcia during the infamous Casa Amor week, despite agreeing to remain faithful — yikes!

Still, even following a massive fight that occurred as soon as they were reunited after Casa Amor, Kassy and Leo decided to move forward as a couple nonetheless, sharing with Entertainment Weekly why she decided to take her two-timing boyfriend back.

“I chose Leo because I thought about who I’d be really sad about if they left the villa that night. I would have been more sad about Leo leaving because I truly loved the guy in that moment. I liked the version of myself I was with Leo. I was my best self. I chose someone who I truly care about and that I can see a future with… I kept gravitating to him. I kept hanging out with my best friend. “

Coming in second place on season five of Love Island: USA (falling short to Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli), things seemed to be smooth sailing between Kassy and Leo come finale night, but did the duo last beyond the villa?

Despite leaving Fiji hand in hand, Kassy Castillo and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Dionicio are no longer together, ultimately shattering the hearts of Love Island fans.

In an Instagram story posted on Oct.14, Leo announced the news to his almost 100K followers.

“Kassy and I are no longer together. No bad blood between us, Just simply wasn’t working anymore and distance was a big factor. Thank you all for the support through our journey this summer, as we are both very grateful for the experience.”

While Kassy did not announce the split via Instagram like her ex-boyfriend did, she casually mentioned the breakup during a livestream on TikTok, where viewers were flooding her comment section with questions about her relationship with Leo.

“All I ask is just let us have this time, because it’s so fresh… He doesn’t deserve any like harsh words or comments, you know? I love you guys, and I know you guys are asking because you guys watched the relationship blossom on the show and you guys are invested in it, you know? It makes sense. Like, you guys saw everything, and so you guys deserve to know, but yeah. All I ask is just some time right now, but I still care for him and wish him nothing but the best in everything he does.”

While the the pair is no longer together, you can relive Kassy Castillo and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Dionicio’s tumultuous journey on season five of Love Island: USA from beginning to end via Peacock.