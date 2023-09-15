Who won ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5, and are they still together?

These two lovebirds are seriously as cute as can be.

Season 5 of Love Island: USA concluded this past summer, and fans of the franchise may argue that it was one of the best seasons to date.

With drama that left us on the edge of our seats, a cast that was truly one-of-a-kind, and an oh-so happy ending, what’s not to love about this season? It is truly a must-watch for lovers of all-things romance.

While Love Island: USA‘s fifth season was nothing short of spectacular from start to finish, who ended up taking home the $100,000 cash prize in the end, based on the votes of viewers across the country?

Keep scrolling to find out which duo was deemed the champions of season 5 of Love Island: USA, as well as whether or not they are still going strong as a couple. You will not be disappointed…

Who won Love Island: USA season 5?

The winners of Love Island: USA season 5, to the delight of fans everywhere, were Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli — they are seriously as cute as can be!

Marco started out his journey on Love Island: USA coupled with Destiny Davis, however, Hannah Wright re-coupled with him when she arrived on day two (alongside Carmen Kocourek and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen).

The duo remained together from then on, lasting all the way to the highly-anticipated finale episode on July 31. With Carmen Kocourek and Kenzo Nudo coming in fourth place, Taylor Smith and Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen coming in third place, and Kassy Castillo and Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio coming in second place, Hannah and Marco ultimately emerged as the champions of season 5 and split a $100,000 cash prize.

Just moments after their heartwarming victory, Hannah and Marco reflected on their Love Island: USA experience in an exclusive interview with Maura Higgins, shared via @loveislandusa on Instagram.

“It hasn’t hit me yet to be honest, but like this has been an insane journey,” Hannah gushed. “We’ve just been being us… The money, like we didn’t even think about that… We talked about giving back, and it’s just like I have a lot of feelings right now.”

Marco chimed in as well, sharing his feelings about winning Love Island: USA alongside the girl of his dreams: “Every time America sent us on to like another re-coupling or, you know, back from Casa, I just thought, you know, ‘I get another day with her each day,’ so that’s all I wanted… Just being able to spend all this time together, that’s all I cared about.”

“There’s just that person out there, you know, that everybody can find that will allow you to open up and really be yourself, and I found that in Hannah, so wow, what an amazing experience… Tonight, winning it with her and just having her by my side and knowing that we have the same morals and values, you know, means the world to me,” he continued passionately — our hearts can’t handle all of this cuteness!

While the duo was as happy as a clam the second they won, how have things been for the two lovebirds beyond the villa?

Are Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli still together?

Fortunately, Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli are still going strong as a couple, even beyond the villa.

In this same interview with Maura Higgins, Hannah and Marco spilled what their plans were the second they got back to the United States, and Hannah revealed that they would be visiting her hometown of Palm Springs, California — how sweet is that?

“He’s coming to Palm Springs. We already planned it. We’re going from LA to Palm Springs,” she revealed with a grin, but did the oh-so happy couple follow through with their plans?

As a matter of fact, they did! After hitting Disneyland with the rest of the Love Island: USA finalists (with the exception of Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen and Taylor Smith who wanted to return to their respective families), it looks like the duo loaded up a car and road tripped to the desert.

In an adorable Instagram reel, Hannah and Marco are seen interacting with Hannah’s family, sharing a delicious meal and dancing around the living room together.

“Now it’s complete. My family is complete,” Hannah’s mother gushed in the Instagram reel, warming the hearts of Love Island: USA fans everywhere.

While Hannah and Marco’s hometown date was absolutely precious, the two lovebirds have spent time together on numerous other occasions, most recently hitting the clubs in Fort Lauderdale, Florida together (alongside fellow islander Anna Kurdys) earlier this week.

Spending time with one another seemingly every day, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with Hannah and Marco on social media to see where their relationship goes from here.

Could there be wedding bells in the future? Only time will tell…

To see Hannah and Marco’s love story unfold from the very beginning , you can binge-watch all of Love Island: USA season 5 exclusively on Peacock.