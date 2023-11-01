Who is Deb Chubb from ‘Love Island: USA’ season 4 and ‘Love Island Games’ season 1?

This goofball is about to be back in the villa!

Halloween might have come and gone, but fans of the Love Island franchise are in for a real treat.

Beginning Nov. 1 2023 on Peacock, the Love Island Games will bring together fan-favorite islanders from Love Island: UK, Love Island: USA, Love Island: Australia, and beyond for a second chance at love.

According to the network itself, the competition show will give former Love Island contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

So what we’re hearing is that Love Island Games is essentially an all-star season filled with top notch islanders like Scott van-der-Sluis, Imani Wheeler, Cely Vazquez, and more? If so, definitely count us in!

Although the entire cast could not be more phenomenal, we were especially thrilled to find out that one former Love Island: USA contestant will be gracing our television screens for a second time: the one and only Deb Chubb.

If you are unfamiliar with Deb and her journey on season 4 of Love Island: USA, have you seriously been living under a rock? If so, have no fear — we’ve got you!

Who is Deb Chubb?

For those who are unfamiliar, the 27-year-old came in third place on Love Island: USA season 4 alongside Jesse Lamont Bray just last year.

Coupling up on the first day in the villa and remaining faithful to one another until the very end (with the exception of the infamous Casa Amor week), Deb and Jesse pursued a relationship with one another outside of the villa, however, their honeymoon phase was short-lived.

Despite Jesse moving from Texas to California to live closer to Deb, the duo called it quits in December of 2022 (just four months after Love Island: USA wrapped), announcing via their Instagram stories that they are better off as friends rather than romantic partners.

“I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Deb shared. “We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other. We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience… We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys.”

While her ex-boyfriend refused to create a statement of his own, he reposted Deb’s Instagram story instead, adding only a few words.

“I wanna thank you all for the kind words & support through it all. Y’all helped me grow a lot this summer! You guys mean the world to me,” Jesse wrote.

Since their split in December of last year, based on her Instagram profile (which has amassed nearly 250K followers), the Redondo Beach, California native has been embracing life as a single woman, still taking the time to hang out with her Love Island: USA co-stars, from Zeta Morrison to Courtney Boerner to Mady McLanahan and beyond.

She even hosted a Love Island: USA finale party when season 5 wrapped this past August, with former Love Island contestants like Sydney Paight, Taylor Chmelka, Jonah Allman, and more in attendance — how fun is that?

To watch Deb Chubb’s journey to find love (once again) from start to finish, catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock.