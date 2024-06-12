‘Love Island: USA’ bombshell alert! How Liv Walker, Connor Newsum and Hakeem White are shaking up the game

Love Island: USA season 6 premiered on Peacock last night (June 11), and let’s just say the episode was one of a kind. With a flash mob to open the season, followed by islanders locking lips and three brand new bombshells, the beloved competition series is already gearing up to be a 10 out of 10 all summer long!

About halfway through the premiere, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed Australian beauty named Liv Walker entered the villa as a bombshell, becoming the 11th member of the cast and stealing any boy of her choice from their brand new couple. Despite having stellar conversations with both Aaron Evans and Kendall Washington, as well as an awkward conversation with Rob Rausch, she surprisingly chose to steal the Rob from his current partner, Leah Kateb.

With Liv stealing Rob, it fans of the franchise assumed that Leah would be packing her bags and leaving Fiji, getting dumped from the villa once and for all. To our surprise, host Ariana Madix decided to shake things up instead, giving her two new hotties to chose from: Connor Newsum and Hakeem White.

Want to get to know Liv, Connor and Hakeem on a deeper level before another episode of Love Island: USA season 6 airs? Just keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

Liv Walker

Image via Peacock

Age: 21

Hometown: Sydney, Australia

Current Residence: Sydney, Australia

Occupation: College Student

According to Deadline, Liv comes from a close-knit family, with two brothers and parents who were high school sweethearts — how sweet is that? Other fun facts about Liv are that she is an ordained minister, she has super flat feet, she is obsessed with Disney movies (notably Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast).

Connor Newsum

Image via Peacock

Age: 28

Hometown: Spokane, Washington

Current Residence: Santa Monica, California

Occupation: PR Specialist

Connor is a true athlete, playing football, baseball, and basketball in high school, and running seven marathons and five triathlons in his past. According to Deadline, he runs his age in miles every year, recently completing 28 miles for his 28th birthday — how wild is that? When he is not running, Connor loves making homemade sushi, reading sci-fi books, and playing Call of Duty.

Hakeem White

Image via Peacock

Age: 29

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica

Current Residence: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Online Fitness and Business Coach

Last but certainly not least, Hakeem is a sucker for a Latina woman with a big booty, describing it as “the 8th wonder of the world” (insert eye roll emoji). With rear ends aside, Deadline revealed that his favorite movies are romantic comedies, he is a minimalist with only three pieces of furniture, he was his school’s mascot in both high school and college. It looks like Hakeem is so much more than meets the eye…

It is unclear how Liv, Connor and Hakeem will shake up the villa, but based on their good looks and 10 out of 10 personalities, we know that they will make a splash. To find out who they decide to pursue on Love Island: USA season 6, check out another brand new episode tonight (June 12) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. After that, catch brand new episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays, because the rest of the show is sure to be nothing short of sensational.

