The ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 feud: Is Rob Rausch or Leah Kateb the bigger backstabber?

After just a few episodes of Love Island: USA season 6, it looks like there is already some serious trouble in paradise (AKA Mamanuca Islands, Fiji)…

During the most recent episode of Love Island: USA on Tuesday (June 18), viewers witnessed the demise of one of this season’s strongest couples — Rob Rausch and Leah Kateb — as soon as hot new bombshell Andrea Carmona joined the party.

With the choice to smooch any two boys in the villa upon her unexpected arrival, Andrea chose Rob — as well as Aaron Evans — taking things one step further by asking both individuals to go on one-on-one dates the following day. Locking lips with both Rob and Aaron, Andrea was left with a difficult decision as to who she wanted to couple up with, spending the rest of the evening having the discussions she needed to make the right choice once and for all.

Leah was a hot mess all day while Rob was away with Andrea, worried sick as to whether or not the date would solidify how much he cares for her, or the exact opposite: how much he cares for Andrea instead. When he returned from the date, Leah was soooo excited to spend the rest of the evening with the snake wrangler, however, Rob spent an additional two hours with Andrea instead — up in “Soul Ties,” the most intimate area of the Love Island: USA villa — ignoring Leah and causing her to let sadness, hurt, and anger get the best of her.

In an explosive fight complete with tons and tons of tears, Rob told Leah that he cares for her and that she has nothing to worry about, despite realizing that some things in their relationship — notably their “sexual groove” — could use some improvement. Seemingly moving forward as a couple after the argument that disrupted the entire villa, fans of the franchise were stunned (to say the least) when Rob stood up at the firepit the following day, indicating that he wanted to couple up with the brand new bombshell instead. Poor Leah!

Feeling blindsided, rightfully so, Leah uttered the words “f**k you” not once, but twice, towards Rob, ultimately concluding the episode with a bang.

Naturally, Love Island: USA viewers are torn as to whether or not they should side with Rob or Leah in this feud. While Rob was not transparent with his partner — leaving Leah feeling backstabbed — some think it is unreasonable to not allow him to get to know other women, since this all occurred just eight days into the beloved competition series:

“Leah telling Rob ‘F**K YOU’ in front of everybody is such a slay. I LOVE HER. GET HIM AGAIN.” “Y’all gonna hate me for this one… Rob ain’t do nothing wrong, that man communicated his feelings and intentions with both Leah and Andrea AND IT’S ONLY BEEN A WEEK, NOBODY IS LOCKED DOWN.” “Rob is f*****g trash, I’m sorry. How are you going to say you’re feeling Leah & it would take a lot, but then you make out with Andrea on the date after barely knowing her? She deserves so much better & more loyalty.” “Rob has a right to get to know someone else, but he needs to be more open about how he is feeling with Leah. She also has a right to feel hurt because she really likes him.”

For our take on the situation — determining who is actually in the wrong, Rob Rausch or Leah Kateb — just keep scrolling…

As mentioned, there are reasons why both Rob and Leah are in the wrong, but we still feel as though Rob was the bigger backstabber in this situation specifically.

While Leah might have been a bit dramatic — setting an unreasonable expectation for Rob to be tied down to her, and only her, after just one week in the villa — Rob was not transparent with his partner. There would have been no reason to be angry if Rob had indicated to Leah beforehand that he was interested in coupling up with Andrea, but because that was not communicated, it is safe to say that Leah felt blindsided. Because of this, while Leah can definitely control her temper better in the future, Rob is undoubtedly the bigger backstabber.

With Leah flirting with JaNa Craig’s man, Connor Newsum — seemingly trying to steal him from her bestie boo — could she dethrone Rob as the biggest backstabber in the villa? To see the drama continue firsthand, catch a brand new episode of Love Island: USA season 6 tonight (June 20) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. After that, catch brand new episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays, because it looks like things are about to heat up in the villa…

