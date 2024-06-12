Where is the ‘Love Island: USA’ season 6 villa located?

Love Island: USA season 6 premiered on Peacock last night (June 11), and unsurprisingly, the villa is nothing short of sensational. With loads and loads of seating, a plethora of silly neon signs, and a massive pool, I might just need to snag their designer’s number — everything is as stunning as can be!

Ahead of the premiere, new Love Island: USA host Ariana Madix stopped by the villa for a private tour, with the help of the show’s narrator, Iain Stirling. Showing off each and every room of the luxurious estate, fans of the beloved competition series instantaneously could not help but wonder how they can stay there for themselves. After all, the Bachelor mansion is available to rent via Airbnb…

Despite being called Love Island: USA, the villa is extremely far from home for most viewers. Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out its exact location for yourself.

The Love Island: USA season 6 villa is located in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

It looks like the Love Island: USA season 6 villa is the same one that was used for season 5, located in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji (the same place where shows like Survivor film). Lucky for fans of the franchise, the show decided to spice things up this time around, adding some brand new bells and whistles to the villa we have grown to know and love…

The 50,000 square foot property features two pools, four miles of neon lights, and 19 miles of fairy lights — it will be hard for passersby to miss this one! Not only did the team revamp the Beach Hut confessional this time around, but they also added a ping pong table, built a hot tub in the infamous Hideaway, and added additional seating (notably a swing sofa located above white sand, reminiscent of the beautiful Fijian beaches).

To see what else the villa has in store this season, check out a brand new episode of Love Island: USA tonight (June 12) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Peacock. After that, catch brand new episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays.

