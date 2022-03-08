Netflix announces White House mystery thriller as next Shondaland series

Shonda Rhimes is bringing murder and mystery to the White House in an upcoming Netflix thriller called The Residence. The streaming platform announced its newest venture with Rhimes today alongside a description of the series that sounds as appealing as it is exciting.

As reported by IMDb, Netflix describes The Residence as follows:

“132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

Variety notes that the series, slated for an 8 episode run, is based upon The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, a book written by Kate Andersen Brower. Brower’s tell-all shines a light on the inner workings of the White House staff, and the intimate relationships they share with the First Family.

Having a history with political dramas and Netflix, this isn’t Rhimes’ first rodeo. In fact, her storytelling company Shondaland is making great strides with the streaming platform. Having first signed a deal in 2017, Rhimes and Netflix extended their partnership last year, as Deadline shared in July of 2021.

With series like the alluring period-drama Bridgerton and the absolutely bonkers Finding Anna having already come to fruition, Shondaland has several other Netflix projects on the horizon. The Residence is the latest greenlit show, and will also reunite Rhimes with Paul William Davies and Betsy Beers; the three previously worked together on the legal drama Scandal.