Unsurprisingly for a television era of shock cancellations, fans of The Simpsons have long placed their bets around when the beloved animation will inevitably come to an end. Fears around the show’s conclusion are only heightened by the sheer magnitude of its longevity, with The Simpsons debuting in 1989 and airing some 700 episodes since.

That feat makes The Simpsons the longest-running American sitcom, animated series, and scripted primetime television show both in terms of seasons and number of episodes. With such an enduring run on television screens, it’s only natural for fans to worry that an imminent end is just around the corner. So, we’re answering definitively: Is The Simpsons over?

Is The Simpsons over?

Homer-heads, rest assured; the fate of The Simpsons is safe, at least for the next few years. In January of 2023, it was announced that the animated series was renewed through to 2025, meaning The Simpsons will surpass the 800-episode mark and hit a whopping 37 seasons.

The most recent 35th season aired in October of 2023, with Kerry Washington and Elizabeth Banks appearing as guest voices, and Kylie Jenner taking on a role for the Halloween episode. It’s appearances like these that have birthed what some pundits have called The Simpsons’ renaissance, following a period of declining ratings throughout the 2010s.

Image via Disney.

All of this might point to The Simpsons’ continued run even beyond the renewal to 2025, though some involved in the antics of Springfield have commented on the series’ conclusion in the past. Hank Azaria — who voices a number of Springfield residents including Moe and Chief Wiggum — seems to think that The Simpsons could reach the 40-season milestone.

Azaria revealed in an interview that since the voices don’t age, and audiences “seem to want the show,” he can imagine The Simpsons surpassing 40 instalments. Looking even further into the future (a talent The Simpsons has shown a clear knack for), showrunner Al Jean spitballed some potential ending points for the animation.

In a 2021 interview, Jean — who is The Simpsons’ joint showrunner alongside Matt Selman — said he plans for the show’s finale to circle back to the premiere episode. Jean said the final-ever episode should take the Simpson family back to the Christmas pageant that appeared in episode one, but said official chatter around a conclusion is not being discussed.

Jean said the “talk of ending” is not on the cards given The Simpsons’ continued success, which is more confirmation that Springfield will remain on television screens for at least a few more years to come.