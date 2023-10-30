How to watch ‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror 2023

Not many things in life give us that warm, fuzzy feeling of nostalgia and coziness that evokes memories of our carefree childhood, but The Simpsons definitely belongs in that camp. It always takes us back to simpler times, and the 2023 edition of Treehouse of Horror surely won’t be any different.

You’ve probably watched the original 1990s Halloween specials episode over and over. The way Homer spins Bart and Lisa’s spooky tales is just top-notch entertainment. Every year, we’ve been treated to more Treehouse of Horror episodes, racking up 33 in total until last year. As the time approaches for The Simpsons to spook us again, fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to hit the screens. So worry not, because we’ve got you covered!

You can catch “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” on FOX on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8pm EST. If you happen to miss it, the episode will be available on Hulu the day after. Eventually, it will also be added to Disney Plus, where all the previous “Treehouse of Horror” episodes are available to watch.

If you’ve been actively watching “Treehouse of Horror” since the ’90s, you’ve probably noticed that for the first decade, episodes always hit our screens on the last day of October. However, over time, the air date has varied interchangeably. The Simpsons‘ Treehouse of Horror episode XXI was the first to air in November, after Halloween, due to the baseball and sports season being in full swing. Since then, episodes have been airing either in the last week of October or the first week of November, and this year, it’s the latter.

Despite airing just after Halloween, it still brings that spooky feeling and captures all the ‘boo-mentum.’ Personally, I’d choose Treehouse of Horror any day over baseball, but that’s just me.