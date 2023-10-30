When is ‘The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror 2023 on?

It’s that wonderful time of year again. The weather’s well and truly cooling down and there’s some macabre energy in the air. Halloween is upon us – we’re stocked up on unusually pricey candy, and we’re consuming all of our favorite, and upcoming movies in TV shows to celebrate, including The Simpsons’ long-running “Treehouse of Horror” specials.

Much like its predecessor last year, part of which turned to a beloved-but-sinister anime for a theme, “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” will be an anthology of sorts. Also like in years past, there’s a little something out there for everyone – from crypto-bros to late 20th century horror lovers.

If you’re just as excited as we are for this year’s round of “Treehouse of Horror” frights, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to tune in.

When is ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXIV’ on?

It's the most frightful time of the year. Treehouse of Horror XXXIV arrives November 5 on @FOXTV, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/4oPYHae8nH — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) October 24, 2023

“Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” will be running fashionably late to this year’s spooky season, as teased by the above post on The Simpsons’ official X (Twitter) page. The episode will be airing nearly a full week after Halloween on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s set to premiere on FOX at 8:00pm EST / 7:00pm CT. Those who have cut their cable cords long ago can catch “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” the following day on Hulu.

While it may not air on time for Halloween 2023, we’re still looking forward to finding out whether or not this year’s offering will warrant an update to our 10 favorite “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of all time.