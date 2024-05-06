How old is Brooke Hyland from ‘Dance Moms?’

Today is a big day for Dance Moms fans all across the country, as one of Abby Lee Miller’s prodigies, Brooke Hyland, is officially engaged.

Today (May 6), Brooke’s longtime boyfriend, Brian Thalman, popped the question during a surprise proposal in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sharing a special moment in the oh-so scenic Frick Park, Brooke, Brian, and their loved ones celebrated with a brunch, also promising that an official engagement party will occur later this summer. Hopefully her ALDC friends make an appearance!

“Learned that he’s almost as tall as me on one knee — here’s to today, tomorrow, and forever after that,” the Pennsylvania native shared via Instagram alongside some photos from the proposal, and some of her Dance Moms co-stars took to the comment section of the post to express their excitement:

Paige Hyland: “Screaming, crying, throwing up… MY SISTER’S GETTING MARRIED 😭🩷👰‍♀️✨🥹💍” Nia Sioux: “Congratulations Brooke!!! So excited for you!!!” Chloe Lukasiak: “My big sis is getting married!!!!!! ❤️❤️”

Feeling as though they grew up alongside Brooke, this announcement was oh-so shocking to those who watched Dance Moms back in the day, leaving them questioning whether or not we have gotten extremely old over the years, or whether or not Brooke is simply getting engaged at an exceptionally young age. Seriously though, how can one of the kids we used to see rocking a tutu on our television screens already be getting married?

If you are having a crisis and questioning Brooke’s actual age just like we are, fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for exactly how old she is…

Brooke Hyland’s Age

Born to Kelly and Randy Hyland on January 30, 1998 in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, Brooke Hyland is 26 years old. Can you believe it?

Brooke is the oldest member of the Dance Moms cast, getting engaged at a relatively normal age, but will any of her co-stars follow in her footsteps? After all, Chloe has been dating social media sensation Brooklinn Khoury for quite some time!

While it is impossible to know for sure, but it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with each and every cast member on social media to see if any engagements are in the future, as well as whether or not they will be involved in Brooke’s big day. Only time will tell…

