The premiere of Survivor 46 is just hours away — airing on CBS on tonight (February 28) at 8pm ET/PT — and the Nami, Siga, and Yanu tribes are ready to battle it out on the beach, but as we know, only one will take home title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize.

Season 46 of the beloved competition series is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama — with host Jeff Probst teasing the return of “Sassy Jeff,” as well as the castaways themselves admitting that “this season might be a little spicy” — and because of this, being crowned the champion of Survivor will not be an easy feat. Given the fact that just one contestant manages to outwit, outplay, and outlast their tribemates season after season, fans of the franchise are left with just one burning question: Who will it be this time?

Do we know which castaway wins Survivor 46? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Now that the finale of the hit competition show no longer airs live at CBS studios in Los Angeles, California, it is not uncommon for the ending of Survivor to be spoiled beforehand. We all remember when the winner of Survivor 44, Yam Yam Arocho — as well as the second and third place finishers, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger — were leaked via Reddit, right?

Fortunately for fans of the franchise, there are no spoilers this time, with the end result of Survivor 46 yet to be leaked on the internet. Because of this, it looks like the entirety of season 46 will be a mystery, but we will update this article accordingly should any information surface in the near future…

Nonetheless, to see castaways like Venus Vafa, Charlie Davis, Hunter McKnight, and more begin their respective journeys on the Emmy Award-winning series, catch the two-hour premiere tonight at at 8pm ET/PT on CBS. As teased by longtime Survivor journalists Mike Bloom and Dalton Ross, it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!