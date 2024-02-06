Who is Hunter McKnight from ‘Survivor 46?’

Serving as a science teacher in French Camp, Mississippi, Hunter McKnight is ready to leave the classroom and head to camp instead, eager to fight for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize against 17 other castaways on Survivor 46.

Hunter gave fans of the franchise a glimpse into his hobbies, interests, upbringing and more, sharing everything that you need to know about him prior to the premiere of Survivor 46.

As mentioned, Hunter McKnight is a science teacher from French Camp, Mississippi, admitting that he “left a full-ride scholarship and direct admission into medical school to come back and teach in my hometown” after realizing that he could make more of an impact on his community there. How sweet is that?

“If you’re from a small town, the dream is to become a doctor. I had a full ride scholarship. I had it all set, but then got to come home and sub for my sister. I absolutely fell in love with just getting to be with the kids day in and day out… French Camp Academy is a boarding school. They come to French Camp to have a stable place to live, and I’m happy that I bring some confidence in these kids’ lives.”

While he might not have continued on in medical school, the 28-year-old is a massive brainiac nonetheless, admitting that his greatest accomplishment in life is “making it through all my school without making anything below an A. I graduated college in 3.5 years… I graduated 4.0 in college. I graduated valedictorian at my high school.” Because of this, we would not be shocked if Hunter is a strategic mastermind on the shores of Fiji…

Admitting that “building Survivor challenges, playing any sport, and camping” are three of his favorite hobbies, it seems like Hunter was born for the beloved competition series. With hopes to play the game like Hayden Moss — a Big Brother legend turned Survivor castaway — will he have what it takes to secure the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize?

To find out for yourself, catch the premiere of Survivor 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, as well as brand new episodes every Wednesday afterwards at the same time. With a cast that is truly a 10 out of 10, this season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!